Could High School Teammates Malik Willis, A.J. Terrell Reunite With Atlanta Falcons?

Could the duo go from local Westlake High School teammates to starring on the same NFL team?

The 2015 Westlake Lions High School football team enjoyed a highly successful 10-3 season before a narrow seven-point loss to Grayson in the third round of the playoffs. What was unique about that team was the presence of two future NFL players, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and soon-to-be-drafted quarterback Malik Willis.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports A.J. Terrell A.J. Terrell

What makes their relationship particularly special is that Terrell played on both sides of the ball in high school, and actually caught five touchdown passes from Willis in 2015. Willis transferred to Roswell High School for his senior season, where he won Class 7A Offensive Player of the Year; Terrell won Class 7A Player of the Year in Georgia by the Coaches Association.

With Atlanta in the QB market following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis, Willis has been a popular name floated around as a potential candidate at pick no. 8, should he get there. Less than ten days before the draft, Terrell was asked about his former teammate, and shared insight on what Willis’ new franchise should expect:

Willis is viewed as one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 draft class, in large part due to his tantalizing combination of arm talent and mobility. SI’s latest mock draft stated that, “Willis could be a year away from seeing the field anyway, but possesses high-end potential in the right offense.”

Despite signing Marcus Mariota, Atlanta remains in the QB market, as Mariota likely isn’t seen as a long term option. His cap hit goes from $4.25 million in 2022 to $14.5 million in 2023, but the only money guaranteed on his deal for 2023 is a $2.5 million prorated bonus. In other words, the team can move on from Mariota next offseason and only incur $2.5 million in dead cap.

Marcus Mariota Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Arthur Smith

When asked about the possibility of not being the starter, Mariota took the approach one would expect from a veteran bridge QB. “If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota said in an interview with the team website. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

Whether it's Willis or Mariota, or maybe even someone else under center for Atlanta this fall, the Willis-Terrell teammate connection suggests that the more things change, the more they stay the same.