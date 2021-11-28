Cordarrelle Patterson active against Jaguars

After missing Week 11, running back Cordarrelle Patterson will play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back and versatile weapon Cordarrelle Patterson will return in Week 12. Patterson is active for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, which means he will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patterson missed Atlanta's last game on Thursday, Nov. 18 against the New England Patriots because of an ankle injury. He was limited in practice during the week and carried the questionable tag into Sunday's matchup.

Patterson is having a terrific season. He already has career-highs of 303 rushing yards and 473 receiving yards with still seven games remaining. He leads the Falcons with 776 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns. Only Mike Davis has more touches for the Falcons than Patterson, and Davis has played in one more game.

Even if he's less than 100 percent, Patterson's return is a sight for sore eyes. The Falcons haven't scored a single point since Patterson left due to injury two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys.

But while Patterson will be active, linebacker Deion Jones will not be. The Falcons included Jones, along with cornerback Kendall Sheffield, and defensive linemen John Cominsky, Mike Pennel and Jonathan Bullard on their inactive list for Sunday.

Jones has recorded 92 combined tackles, included 7.0 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks this season. He also has three pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Only fellow linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has more tackles for the Falcons this season. Like Patterson, the Falcons listed Jones officially as questionable heading into the weekend.

The Falcons have only played the Jaguars, who joined the NFL in 1995, seven times. Atlanta owns a 4-3 edge in the all-time series. The Falcons have beaten the Jaguars three straight times, including a 24-12 victory in Dec. 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta also won the last matchup in the series at Jacksonville, 23-17, in Dec. 2015. But the Falcons are 1-2 in Jacksonville all-time.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is 3-0 with five touchdowns and three interceptions in his career against the Jaguars. He has averaged 284.7 passing yards per game in those matchups.

It's hard to consider any game before December a must-win, but as far as Week 12 goes, Sunday is a must-win matchup for the Falcons, who enter the game with a 4-6 record and losers of two straight by a combined 65 points. Five teams sit in front of the Falcons for the last playoff spot in the NFC, so Atlanta can ill afford to lose Sunday and fall any further back in the wild card race.

The Jaguars hold a 2-8 record and are tied for last place in the AFC. Jacksonville has won three games since the start of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville included cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker Dakota Allen, offensive linemen KC McDermott, tight end Jacob Hollister, pass rusher Jordan Smith and tight end Luke Farrell on its inactive list for Sunday's game.