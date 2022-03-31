Does Kyle Hamilton's Diminishing Draft Stock Change Falcons Game Plan?

Kyle Hamilton could be viewed as a steal for the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 pick

Kyle Hamilton is falling down draft boards.

If the Atlanta Falcons are looking to pass on a quarterback on Day 1, this might be the best news the rebuilding franchise could receive should the Notre Dame safety be available.

Hamilton is considered by many to be the Kyle Pitts of this draft class. He's a unicorn that isn't limited to one position - just like Pitts, the Falcons' first pick last April, wasn't the prototypical tight end fans are accustomed to seeing.

Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton is an anomaly at safety. He moves like a cornerback in a strong safety's body, but hits like a linebacker coming full-speed downhill. And the range? Don't get him started.

At least that was the case before Notre Dame's Pro Day.

Hamilton reportedly looked drastically slower in person than on film. His 40-time was reportedly clocked in a 4.74, 0.3 seconds slower than that of Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. Some clocked him in at 4.56. Others had him at 4.59, the same time from the NFL Combine.

So after being considered a top-five lock, Hamilton is now fighting to stay in the top 10. Depending on how Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot builds the big board, Hamilton could be the top name at No. 8.

Following the trade of quarterback Matt Ryan, Atlanta is rebuilding. And foundational players are needed. Hamilton could be that. His production is second to none. As a three-year starter, Hamilton tallied 138 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 24 passes deflections and eight interceptions in 31 career games. Those numbers would have been higher if not for a season-ending knee injury mid-year.

Hamilton's best comparison could be that of a quicker Isaiah Simmons. The Arizona Cardinals' first-round pick in 2020 was position-less for two years as a member of Clemson's defense. Since entering the league, he's found his niche at linebacker more than safety.

Perhaps Hamilton is limited to only strong safety. That shouldn't be a problem for Atlanta since the team used it second-round pick last year on free safety Richie Grant. The verdict is still out on Grant after one year. But the promise is there.

Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton

Outside of cornerback A.J. Terrell and Pitts at tight end, every Atlanta position is in need of an upgrade. Hamilton's production and upside could make him a steal here.

Teams slowly seem to be losing interest in a player that once was considered the best defensive prospect in the class. Will Atlanta be one of those teams when on the clock? It's worth a watch.