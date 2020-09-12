Atlanta Falcons 2020 Predictions Roundtable: How Good Is The Defense?

Our 2020 Atlanta Falcons season predictions roundtable is underway. Today we look at the Falcons' defense.

Where will the Falcons’ defense stack up this season and why? Top-10? 15? 20? Worse?

Brady: Best case scenario, the Falcons’ 2020 defense will be in the top half of the NFL. Sure, the additions of A.J. Terrell, Dante Fowler Jr. and Marlon Davidson help, but the linebacking corps is laughable outside of Deion Jones and even with Terrell, the cornerbacks on this team are in desperate need of a lockdown cover guy.

Chris V: Question marks, question marks, question marks. They just float around this unit. Will the line be improved? Will De’Vondre Campbell’s replacement fill his shoes? Will a secondary that lost its best 2019 corner this offseason improve despite having to blanket Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and others this season? It doesn’t look great. They’ll be a few spots better than last season, but I see them in the 15-19 range. Average.

Christian: They can’t be any worse than last year can they? They will be top 20 for sure, the added pass rush should help and so will the return of Keanu Neal. They maybe able to squeak into the top-15 but thats it.

Dan: According to Football Outsiders, the Falcons ranked 15th in weighted defensive efficiency at the end of last season. With a young and unproven cornerback group, plus a difficult schedule, I’m predicting a slight step back for the Dirty Birds in 2020.

Dave: Where the defense finishes depends a lot on how much the Falcons can take into how they finished defensively a year ago. The Falcons recorded 21 sacks and 10 interceptions, allowing only nine touchdowns after Dan Quinn fully relieved himself of defensive play calling duties. Those stats are encouraging, but matchups against Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and then two games versus both Drew Brees and Tom Brady likely mean a finish outside the Top 15 in total defense.

Jeremy: I think they'll be top 15. There's a lot of youth and new parts. That's a good thing. That was the case in 2016. The Falcons were athletic and took chances to take the ball away. That will return in 2020.

Malik: There is a lot of youth on the defense this year, specifically at cornerback. Add on to the fact that it’s always been hard for the Falcons to get to the quarterback, and this team could be in the bottom half of the league this season.

William: Atlanta’s defense hasn’t been a top 10 defense since 2017. I don’t see any change in that this year. It’s not all bad, the Falcons added some talented rookies and a big name defensive end, Dante Fowler Jr. I think Atlanta will improve from last year’s mark and have a top 15 defense in the NFL.

Rashad: Last season, the Falcons defense finished in the bottom 10. The newcomers this season are younger, and the veterans returning from injuries are a year younger. While the future is bright for the Falcons defense, welcome back to the bottom 10 in 2020.

Terence: I’m not convinced Dante Fowler can prosper without Aaron Donald at his side, and Marlon Davidson is still a rookie. Translated: Who knows about the pass rush . ...Again? And the secondary remains shaky until proven otherwise. New coordinator. Yeah, but the defense will remain in the 20-32 range.

Zach: I am still skeptical they will be able to generate a consistent pass rush. Dante Fowler and Grady Jarrett present one of the better fronts Atlanta has in the past couple years, but much of the depth that struggled to rush the passer last season returns. I think the Falcons will fall in the 15-20 range in defense this season, not horrible, not great.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook