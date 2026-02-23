When Will Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski Speak at the NFL Combine?

INDIANAPOLIS – The next generation of Atlanta Falcons is gearing up for their pre-draft workouts at the annual NFL Combine this week. Player interviews, workouts, and more are set to kick off on Monday and continue throughout the week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Headlining the early parts of the week will be a second chance to hear from both general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski. This will be the first time since their introductory press conferences at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that they will address the media. They will both take the podium on Tuesday, with Cunningham coming on at 10:00 a.m. and Stefanski at 2:15 p.m.

A full schedule of podium times can be found here .

Both leaders of the Falcons are expected to be asked several questions about the state of their new organization. A major point will be about their confidence in Michael Penix Jr., a looming decision on Kyle Pitts Sr., how they plan to go about draft evaluations in year one, and how they will address a glaring lack of draft capital in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I love picks, man, so you use those as currency,” Cunningham said. “Either you can use it as trading up, or you can trade for players, proven players. It allows you more swings at the plate. So, there are different ways you can use them. But that's why we value them. That's why we will value them. We only have five right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too, [and] I think we ended up with 10. We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

Draft meetings started the Monday after Cunningham was introduced on February 3rd. Tuesday will be the first time since that press conference that the media will be able to glean more information from the new general manager.

Teams will have the opportunity to start interviewing players on Monday, while on-field workouts are slated to start on Thursday. Place kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers are already in Indianapolis, and they will lead all other positions. Defensive backs and tight ends will be next; running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers will follow them; and offensive linemen will cap the week off.

A full schedule of events for the NFL Combine can be found below:

I talked with several prospects who recently received their 2026 NFL Combine invites.



Here is the position-by-position schedule for players that week in Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/5YkfLrfhgS — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 31, 2025

