Falcons 2023 Schedule at Stake in Season Finale

The Atlanta Falcons aren't playing for much on Sunday, but there are ramifications to the game's results.

While the Atlanta Falcons won't play for anything tangible in Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, small details are at stake that could make large impacts for next season.

The NFL opponents for next season will be finalized after this weekend's events, where a win and loss could send the Falcons in two different directions.

Should the Falcons lose, Atlanta will finish 6-11 and last place in the NFC South. That would net them games next season against other last place teams in the NFC West, NFC East and AFC East.

That means a loss would likely mean the Falcons would have to host the Washington Commanders and travel to face the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets, all of whom currently sit in last place in their respective division. However, results from this weekend's games could also affect their placement in the divisional standings.

A win and a Carolina Panthers loss would put the Falcons in third, which would line them up to host the New York Giants and travel to face the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.

Small details, but if the Falcons are in the thick of things next season, these games could be the difference between the playoffs and another year of watching the postseason from the couch.

