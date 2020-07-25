Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Austin Larkin

Malik Brown

Defensive end is where the Falcons had some of the most depth last season.

Sadly for them, all depth isn’t good depth.

With the Falcons have struggles for years generating pressure and getting to the quarterback, it only makes sense for them continue and stack up players at the position.

Sometimes you can have so much depth at the position that you forget about certain players.

Austin Larkin was a player that flew under the Falcons radar for most of the 2019 season.

2019 Recap

Larkin didn’t see any playing time during the regular season, but started the preseason off well.

In their game against the Miami Dolphins, Larkin was one of the few bright spots on the Falcons defense.

He managed to total a team-high six tackles, two quarterback hits, one sack, and a tackle for loss.

Thomas Dimitroff spoke highly of him after that game:

"Gets around the corner well with athleticism. He's not the fastest guy, but he plays fast."

When you start getting compliments from the front office and the coaches, you know you’ve done something right.

Though Larkin had an impressive preseason, he wasn’t able to make the 53-man roster. On the bright side, he was signed to the practice squad.

Earlier during the regular season, Larkin was waived from the practice squad, and wasn’t able to find a new team after his departure.

A month later, Larkin was brought back to be on the Falcons practice squad. In a span of just four days he was promoted to the 53-man roster.

He played 11 snaps on special teams and not soon after he was put back on the practice squad.

With Takk McKinley, Vic Beasley, and Allen Bailey suffering injuries late in the season, Larkin was brought back on the 53-man roster to provide depth.

2020 Outlook

The Falcons will probably look to keep Larkin as depth piece on the practice squad.

This offseason for Atlanta has been about bolstering the defensive line, so he will have a spot on this team as long as he is able to produce.

If he’s able to have a solid training camp and (possible) preseason, Larkin can see himself on the 53-man roster again and playing a depth role on the defensive line.

