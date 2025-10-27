Falcons Believed to Still Have Window to Trade Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons handed out a four-year $180 million contract, including a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins last season. After a string of mishaps, including hiding an injury from the team, Cousins was benched, and he is now the most expensive backup in the NFL. Atlanta chose not to trade him this offseason and headed into the season with Cousins as their backup.
In Week 8, Cousins was given another chance to start, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. In Cousins' lone start of the season, he completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts (67.7%) for 173 yards and zero touchdowns. The stats are not terrible, but the offense was putrid on Sunday, scoring just three points until a garbage-time score down 31 late in the fourth quarter.
“But Cousins was not impressive in this game. He was 21-for-31 for 173 yards, and the Falcons scored only 10 points against a Miami team that allowed an average of 29.3 points per game over its first seven games.” ESPN’s Dan Granzino wrote on Sunday.
However, even after an uninspiring performance against the Dolphins, Granzino believes it’s an overreaction to say the Falcons missed their window to trade the veteran quarterback.
“But the second reason is that teams are always looking for quarterback help, and the Falcons could probably find a team willing to give them a decent draft pick or two if they decide to deal Cousins, especially since they've already paid such a high percentage of his contract. I don't think he gets traded, but I also don't think it'll be because they couldn't find a trade partner.” Granzino wrote.
Granzino’s first reason was that the Falcons simply don’t want to move Cousins, for moments like this. As the roster currently stands, if Penix were not to play, then Easton Stick would be the starting quarterback.
On his second point, NFL teams are constantly looking for quarterback help. The Bengals are about three weeks removed from a trade for Joe Flacco, a rare interdivision trade. Atlanta could potentially follow suit, dealing Cousins to division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, who made a quarterback change as they benched Spencer Rattler. Tyler Shough went on to complete just 56.7% of his passes for 128 yards and an interception.
Regardless of whether or not the Falcons trade Cousins, Granzino does not believe Cousins’ performance against the Dolphins has shut the door on a potential trade for the veteran quarterback.