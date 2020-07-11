Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons went through a makeover in their secondary this offseason.

After releasing Desmond Trufant, the cornerback position was starting to look inexperienced and weak.

It was only right that they re-signed one of their most quiet veterans, Blidi Wreh-Wilson. He doesn’t play much, but when it’s time for him to go, he’s a solid player to plug in.

2019 Finish

Wreh-Wilson didn’t see much playing time with how the Falcons season was going.

After a 1-7 start and Trufant being injured, the Falcons relied on the young group of guys to step up.

That didn’t help, as the Falcons were one of the worst defensive teams, and the secondary was one of the worst as well.

Isaiah Oliver continued to struggle coming into his second season, and Kendall Sheffield was still getting acclimated in his rookie season.

You could say it was a recipe for disaster, but all it took was change in coordinators to improve the group.

With Raheem Morris switching over to defensive coordinator in the middle of the season, Wreh-Wilson saw more snaps on the defense.

He tallied 335 snaps, which is the most he’s played while being with the team since 2016.

The defense began to improve, and the Falcons went on a second-half season surge.

2020 Outlook

Before the draft, the only cornerbacks on the roster were Wreh-Wilson, Oliver, Sheffield, and Jordan Miller.

It was evident that they were going to need help in that department, so they drafted A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 pick.

The move doesn’t help them in terms of experience, but talent wise they’ll be better.

If the Falcons need to plug in a veteran or if an injury occurs, Wreh-Wilson will be the first to come off the bench, because as of now he’s the only veteran they have in the cornerback group.

Wreh-Wilson’s job this season will most likely consist of helping the younger corners on the field so they can be successful.

The Falcons re-signed him on a one-year contract, but with the direction the Falcons are going in, it doesn’t seem like he’ll have time to prove his worth in terms of playing.

