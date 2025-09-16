Atlanta Falcons Won't Face Buccaneers' Key Defender in Week 15 Rematch
The Atlanta Falcons currently sit at 1-1, which is good for second place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit comfortably at 2-0, as they look to win the South for the fifth straight year.. Tampa also currently holds the tiebreaker over Atlanta, winning their Week 1 matchup 23-20.
The Falcons are aiming for their first division title since 2016, but to get there, they’ll need to outpace the Buccaneers, who, on Tuesday, received some unwelcome news on the injury front.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey suffered a torn pec and will undergo season-ending surgery.
Kancey was drafted 19th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. In two seasons, the defender has amassed 54 total tackles, 29 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for losses and 11.5 sacks.
Kancey suffered his pectoral injury in the second quarter of Monday night’s game, while rushing the Texans quarterback C.J Stroud while going against right tackle Tytus Howard. It was a tough break for a Buccaneers team that was already missing key players to injury; however, Tampa Bay still held on to win.
The Buccanners leaned on defensive tackle Greg Gaines and fifth-round rookie defensive end Elijah Roberts. The rookie put Stroud on the ground in Tampa Bay’s victory, splitting a sack with linebacker Lavonte David.
Kancey had his way with the Falcons' offensive line, specifically against left guard Matthew Bergeron, in Week 1. Although the third-year defensive tackle did not record a sack, he had four pressures on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
He was also a key player in stifling the Falcons' rushing attack, helping hold them to 69 rushing yards on the day in Week One.
With Kancey out for the season, the Buccanners' defensive line depth will be put to the test. Tampa Bay’s defensive line was dominant against the Falcons in Week 1, forcing 16 pressures, three quarterback hits hits and holding Atlanta’s running backs to just 2.2 yards per carry. Now that the team is losing one of their star pass rushers in Kancey, they will need other players to step up, such as the rookie Roberts.
The Falcons don’t face the Buccaneers again until Week 15, but they’ll no doubt be aware of how much Kancey’s absence could impact Tampa Bay’s pass rush down the stretch. The Falcons need to worry about winning the games ahead of them, but if Atlanta can build momentum and stay healthy, the rematch in December could carry major implications for the NFC South race.