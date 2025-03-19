Falcons Reuniting with Panthers TE Feleipe Franks in Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with tight end Feleipe Franks, who spent his first two NFL seasons and the offseason before his third in Atlanta.
Franks will officially sign with the Falcons on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
A college quarterback at the University of Florida and University of Arkansas, Franks began his professional career under center. He made the Falcons' roster as a quarterback in 2021 and played in nine games, rushing three times for six yards. His lone pass was intercepted.
Franks played more snaps on special teams (36) than offense (14) as a rookie, and he transitioned to tight end during the 2022 offseason. He appeared in 11 games with one start; he didn't catch either of his two targets, and his lone carry went for no gain.
The 6-foot-6, 228-pound Franks carved out a role on special teams, playing 34% of the team's total snaps in 2022. He also played 54 snaps, or 8% of the total, on offense.
Franks suffered an injury during training camp in 2023 and was waived/injured, spending the season on injured reserve.
After missing all of 2023, Franks signed with the Carolina Panthers in July of 2024, and while he didn't initially make Carolina's roster out of camp, he rallied to play in 16 games.
The 27-year-old Franks played only 5% of Carolina's snaps on offense, but he played 305 special teams snap, which was 68% of the team's total. He caught one pass for 12 yards and made 10 special teams tackles -- and he earned praise from Panthers coach Dave Canales for his work in the game's third phase.
"He's a juice guy," Canales said in October. "He's 100%, 100 miles an hour, physical play, using his hands, lots of energy, when he makes plays he pops up, everyone's energy goes up when Feleipe makes a play.
"He's continuing to grow as a tight end, and then found a role for himself on special teams because of his effort, attitude, and the way that he really poured into our schemes."
Now, Franks appears poised to continue his growth in Atlanta -- while adding to special teams coordinator Marquice Williams' unit.