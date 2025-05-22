Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Raves about Offseason Progress
The Atlanta Falcons haven't been known for defense since the days of Jerry Glanville and the Grits Blitz in the 70's. Atlanta has only finished in the top 10 in total defense, an appalling three times since 1978.
After years of building the offense through four consecutive top-10 draft picks, the Falcons invested heavily on the other side of the ball, including a pair of first-round edge rushers and a pair of defensive backs capable of making an early impact.
They've tasked Jeff Ulbrich to oversee the reconstruction of the Falcons' defense, and the new boss likes what he sees so far.
"It's going very well," said Ulbrich. "We're in the process of blending a couple of systems, a little bit from what they did last year, a little bit with what we're bringing from New York. In doing so, I think it has been awesome from their standpoint. A lot of new concepts, new techniques, new fundamentals.
"They're getting challenged in a lot of ways, but I'm getting challenged as well. Learning a lot of stuff that's brand new to me. It's been really fun, and exciting, and challenging, and everything in between."
There's been a lot of turnover on that side of the ball with both staff and player personnel. It stands to reason that there might be a feeling-out period for all involved. However, Ulbrich is pleased with the camaraderie on display early at Flowery Branch.
"That's been phenomenal as well," said Ulbrich. "They're learning me. Me and Hux (senior assistant Dave Huxtable) were just talking about it. I want our defensive staff rooms to be a collaboration in every way, and I want everyone to feel safe to offer up their opinion and speak on things.
"It's a little different than some might do it that way. So, they've had to learn me a little bit early on, but I think everyone is getting comfortable to the standpoint where we have so many great minds in that room, for me not to give everybody a voice would be criminal in a lot of ways.
"I've always believed that if everyone has a voice and everyone is contributing, you're eliminating blind spots. Ultimately, if we're eliminating blind spots, we're giving our guys the best opportunity to be successful."
The idea of eliminating blind spots would be a welcome change for Falcons fans who are used to seeing the glaringly obvious problems on the field in front of them.
While this is a young defense, there are playmakers and potential on each level of the defense. Only established veterans like Jessie Bates, Kaden Elliss, and A.J. Terrell can expect to have their name written in Sharpie on the depth chart.
There will be competition for playing time with young players and hungry veterans alike.
The good news for Ulbrich and the Falcons is that the bar was set so low last year that they can't help but improve. Just how much they improve will fall largely on how well general manager Terry Fontenot and his staff scouted young players like Ruke Orhorhoro, Xavier Watts, Jalon Walker, and James Pearce Jr. as well as the play calling of Ulbrich.
A lot is made of Michael Penix Jr. and how well he performs in his first full year as a starter, but how the season plays out across 17 games will largely depend on the defense being able to get the ball back in his hands quickly.