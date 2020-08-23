We’ve heard news all offseason about how the Falcons offense will continue to be one of the best in the league.

With Julio Jones preforming at an All-Pro level, Calvin Ridley making improvements, and the addition of Todd Gurley II, it could be hard to contain Atlanta's offense in 2020.

So far in practice, however, the defense has been getting praise from the media and head coach Dan Quinn.

The front office invested heavily in the defense this offseason and the plan appears to be working.

The Rookies Are Making A Name

The Falcons rookies have made plays throughout camp, with first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell shining in matchups against Jones and Ridley.

Earlier in camp, Terrell intercepted a deep pass intended for Ridley, and recently Terrell has been holding his own against Jones. Though Terrell won’t always get the best of one of the premier receivers in the league, he’s proving his worth early on.

Another rookie standout has been Mykal Walker, whom Atlanta selected in the fourth round of April's draft.

In two different practices, Walker has shown off his hands with interceptions.

The rookies aren’t the only players on defense making strides, as the free-agent additions have also looked strong throughout camp.

Free Agent Signings Paying Off

Dante Fowler Jr. was one of the first free-agent signings for the Falcons, and he’s been making an instant impact for a team that had the third-lowest pressure rate in the league last season.

Takk McKinley said he’s learned a lot from Fowler in camp.

“That dude is amazing, I’m not even going to lie to you,” McKinley said.

“I think he’s helped a lot of the D-linemen so far,” Isaiah Oliver said. “I think he’s going to be a huge boost.”

Another free-agent signing that has impressed is Darqueze Dennard.

His specialty is playing the slot, and that’s where he’s been making most of his plays in camp. Keanu Neal has witnessed it up close.

“That’s his element down there,” Neal said.

Vets Showing Improvement

The Falcons declined McKinley’s fifth-year option, and that seems to have motivated him this offseason.

McKinley has dropped down to 248 pounds, which should help him use his speed to his advantage.

After two back-to-back season-ending injuries, Neal has looked solid during camp as well.

He’s also lost weight, and said he’s playing at 212 pounds so he can move around better.

“It makes my heart feel good to see Keanu Neal on the field,” Quinn said. “Each day he’s gaining more confidence.”

After an up-and-down season last year, Isaiah Oliver has looked more polished in camp. He’s had a couple pass breakups, and referred to new secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. as "the smartest DB coach" he has been around.

