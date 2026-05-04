Drafting Kendal Daniels Completely Reshapes the Falcons at Linebacker

The Atlanta Falcons rolled the dice with linebacker Kendal Daniels in the fourth round, and he has the chance to reshape the way that room performs this season.

Daniels is the prototype for Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who is known for his love of converted safeties-turned-linebackers.

He played three years for Oklahoma State as a safety, lining up all over the back-half field, but started moving inside as a senior when he started putting on more weight. In his fifth and final season (now with the Oklahoma Sooners), Daniels transitioned to a linebacker role for Brent Venables and uncorked some of that potential.

Venables played Daniels in his “Cheetah” position, which is similar to what Ulbrich could envision for the defender in Atlanta. Daniels played a bit of linebacker, some edge rusher, and even dropped back into coverage as a slot defender or safety – he was everywhere.

“Extravagant, versatile, just a lot of different things,” Daniels said about the role he played with the Sooners last season. “It's hard to place one thing on it, because I played everywhere with Coach Venables.”

Over his career, Daniels’ box score illustrates that obvious versatility. He recorded 293 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 16 pass defenses, 7.5 sacks, and 5 interceptions. In Atlanta, those traits will prove to be the ideal match for what the Falcons need along their second level.

With their loss of Kaden Elliss to New Orleans earlier this offseason, the Falcons needed a player with the tools that Daniels flashes. He is an immediate candidate for playing time in that vacated role along the interior alongside Divine Deablo (who is also a converted safety). The rookie could also find playing time along the edge.

“You see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex, and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete,” Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. “When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense.”

The most successful defenses can do a lot of things with versatile assets, and the Falcons have made a point of adding those types of players to their roster this offseason.

Like Daniels, Sydney Brown can play safety or nickel cornerback, Avieon Terrell can play inside or outside cornerback, and Harold Perkins Jr. can play linebacker or serve as a designated pass rusher. Go back to 2025, and there are players like Jalon Walker who slot into that mix, as well.

These players can mix and match across the defense, creating wrinkles for Ulbrich to incorporate throughout the year. If Daniels develops as the Falcons envision, this defense could become one of the most positionless units in the NFC.

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