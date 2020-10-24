SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Game Predictions

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will face off Sunday afternoon in a matchup between two underperforming teams.

Though these two teams have not looked great this season, they both are coming off of their best games of the and will look to keep the momentum going.

Detroit is coming off an impressive win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta won for the first time this season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Let’s look at some predictions ahead of the game for the Falcons.

Offense

The Falcons probably played their best offensive game of the season last week, and it should definitely continue against the Lions. The main component here is the Falcons wide receiving corps versus the Lions secondary.

Julio Jones had his way against the Vikings defense, and with Desmond Trufant being ruled out, the Lions secondary could struggle with Jeff Okudah starting in place for him. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage Jr. should also have good games, which will prove too much for Detroit’s defense to handle.

Matt Ryan had great protection last week as the offensive line has recently put together good games in the pass and run game. I expect them to continue their dominance, which should allow Ryan to have another solid outing.

What helped the Falcons last week was their ability to run the ball when they needed to, and if they’re able to do that, it should be another strong performance for this offense.

Defense

The Falcons defense also played their best game of the season last week, as they were finally able to maintain a big lead.

This week, they’ll be up against Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay, and emerging rookie running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift had his breakout game last week, and he might see most of the touches in the backfield moving forward. The Falcons were able to slow the Vikings run game last week, but that may have been because Dalvin Cook was ruled out.

Swift has the ability to come out of the backfield and make plays in the pass and run game, which shouldn’t be a problem for the Falcons. Foye Oluokun has emerged in his role, and I expect him to have another good game.

Golladay is the Lions' best receiver, and though he’ll probably put up good stats, A.J. Terrell should be able to contain him for most of the game. If the Falcons are able to get pressure on Stafford, they’ll make it harder for Golladay to get the ball.

Overall Prediction

The Falcons have more firepower than the Lions on both sides of the ball, and after coming off a great win last week, I don’t see them slowing down at home.

Score Prediction: Falcons 30, Lions 17

