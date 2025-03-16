Falcons 'Make a Lot of Sense' to Draft Star Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
The Atlanta Falcons' first free agent move -- signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo -- seemed to fill an important need.
But Atlanta may not be done yet.
The Falcons are in a precarious position for the 2025 NFL draft. They desperately need help addressing a pass rush that finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks last season, but they appear to be caught in between tiers of pass rushers.
Meanwhile, Atlanta, which also has holes in the secondary and, at least to a fair degree, linebacker, will likely have its pick of safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and versatile defensive back Jahdae Barron.
And according to ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid, the Falcons are a strong fit for Campbell, who Reid said is a "red-hot name" in NFL circles.
"Campbell is my No. 14 player in this class and the prototype at the position," Reid wrote. "He could be drafted as high as No. 8 (Panthers), and his floor is likely No. 19 (Buccaneers). The Falcons at No. 15 make a lot of sense as a landing spot, as they need linebackers and players capable of rushing the quarterback."
The 6'3", 235-pound Campbell starred at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and logged a 10-feet, seven-inch broad jump while moving smoothly in drills.
Campbell, who was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024, capitalized on his first year as a full-time starter. Across 13 games, the 21-year-old recorded 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.
He's athletic and explosive, enabling him to make plays from sideline to sideline. But he's also dangerous working downhill in pass rush packages -- he recorded 10 quarterback hurries and 20 total pressures in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Falcons, by in large, need improvements in both aspects.
Apart from Kaden Elliss, who led the team with 151 tackles and 16 quarterback hits, Atlanta's inside linebacker room faces significant questions.
The Falcons didn't tender restricted free agent Nate Landman, meaning he's now an unrestricted free agent. Troy Andersen has played only nine games the past two seasons. JD Bertrand, a 2024 fifth-round pick, took on a larger role late in the season out of necessity.
PFF graded Landman as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the NFL in 2024. Bertrand didn't have enough snaps to qualify, but his 49.8 season grade would have placed him 79th out of 85 eligible players.
Atlanta went big-game hunting at linebacker early in free agency, expressing interest in both Dre Greenlaw and Jamien Sherwood before each chose other teams. Greenlaw signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Denver Broncos, and Sherwood penned a three-year, $45 million contract to stay with the New York Jets.
Deablo was in a different pool to both players. He started all 29 appearances over the past two seasons with the Raiders, notching 169 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. He signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Falcons.
In essence, the 26-year-old gives the Falcons a viable starting candidate -- but Campbell would, on paper, be an upgrade. And his versatility pairs well alongside pass rushing ace Elliss, who had five sacks last season.
Still, Campbell has to get to the Falcons' pick first. In Reid's eyes, Campbell has a strong chance of playing in the NFC South.
Atlanta must decide whether it's fine playing against Campbell twice per season, or if it wants to bypass a pure pass rusher to add one of the draft's most intriguing defensive playmakers.