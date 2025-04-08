Falcons Hold Pre-Draft Visit with Projected First-Round Pass Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons held an official-30 visit with one of the most polarizing pass rush prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.
Atlanta hosted University of Tennessee outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. last week, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Pearce has also met with the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, and he will visit the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals in the lead-up to the draft.
Once a preseason favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Pearce is still considered a first-round pick, though he has an expansive draft day range.
The 21-year-old Pearce is a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. In 2023, he led the Volunteers with 14 tackles for loss and was eighth in the FBS with 10 sacks across 13 games. Pearce again led Tennessee in tackles for loss with 13 in 2024 while adding 7.5 sacks.
Pearce has an off-field resume worth examining. He was arrested in December 2023 for disobeying orders from police after being pulled over for speeding and driving on a suspended license, though charges were later dropped after he showed he received a new driver’s license and paid his speeding ticket.
The 6’5”, 245-pound Pearce impressed at the NFL combine, running a 4.47 40-yard dash with a 1.56 10-yard split. His 31-inch vertical jump raised questions, though his 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump helped his cause.
Here’s the scouting report on Pearce from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.
“Pearce is a tight-hipped, linear pass rusher with explosive take-offs and good speed-to-power but a lack of bend to flatten at the top,” Zierlein wrote. His high pressure rate is partially derived from an instinctive feel for positioning, allowing him to work around protection for quick wins into the pocket. He’s very long but narrow through his hips, so the build-out of his frame might be limited.
“Pearce knows how to play around blocks and has the speed to close and tackle, but his base is naturally narrow and lacks bend. He’ll need to improve his strength and technique as an NFL run defender. Despite those concerns, Pearce’s length, twitch and rush production create a higher ceiling.”
The Falcons own the 15th overall pick in the draft, and Pearce has been projected in that range throughout the process.
Pearce’s other visits are with teams picking close to Atlanta. The Cowboys hold the 12th pick, the Colts will be on the clock 14th overall, the Cardinals have the 16th selection and the Bengals are slated to choose at 17th overall.
The Falcons have been linked to several others pass rushers at No. 15, including Marshall’s Mike Green and Georgia’s Mykel Williams.
The 2025 NFL draft runs April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.