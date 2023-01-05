Falcons 'Big Impact' CB Isaiah Oliver: Re-Sign in Free Agency?

After his most productive game this season, is cornerback Isaiah Oliver in line to re-sign with the Atlanta Falcons come free agency?

Much of the talk surrounding the Atlanta Falcons following their victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday centered around rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder ... but how about corner Isaiah Oliver?

Now in his fifth season with the Falcons, Oliver's found a niche at nickel cornerback and was well on his way to having a standout 2021 season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 4. The former Colorado Buffaloe missed just over a year, making his 2022 debut in Week 6.

But after receiving a steady workload of playing at or above 50 percent of the defensive snaps in his first four games, Oliver saw his time on the field decrease - marked by a season-low six snaps in Atlanta's loss to the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago.

Oliver's season was firmly trending in the wrong direction ... and then, the Cardinals game happened.

All the 26-year-old did was record nine tackles, two passes defended and one sack while logging some 76 percent of Atlanta's snaps on defense, all season highs. For reference, Oliver's 56 total snaps exceeded his cumulative total (42) from the three weeks prior.

It was Oliver's most impactful game since returning from injury, but the timing seems bizarre considering his lowered role of late ... so, what happened? Falcons coach Arthur Smith explained.

"The game plan," Smith said. "Who the quarterback was going to be (David Blough) kind of told you what mode they were going to go in and it proved right as they started the game. They play a lot of that spread out, 11 personnel, they've got a lot of wideouts they like to roll in there, they've got a pass-catching tight end in Trey McBride, so a lot of it was game plan."

Thus, Oliver's increased snap share makes sense - but where did his production come from? Per Smith, it's due to a collection of traits that the 6-0, 210-pounder possesses, along with improved health.

"You have a guy that can move around, that can play multiple spots, got the pressure, got the sack on the second play of the game," Smith began. "When you have a smart player that's versatile, that understands the scheme and angles, that certainly helps.

Additionally, Smith noted, "I think he's gotten healthier. ... I've been really happy for him - he's one of those guys (who has) been fun to coach.''

Smith has long been a fan of Oliver's, noting throughout the offseason that he was one of the team's hardest workers as he rehabbed from his knee injury.

Atlanta's second-year coach isn't alone in his feelings towards Oliver, as veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees has talked on the corner's significance to the schemes and blitz packages the Falcons employ.

In the past, Pees has compared Oliver to some of his previously coached nickels, including Ladarius Webb and Logan Ryan, the former with the Baltimore Ravens and latter with the Tennessee Titans.

When Oliver went down with his injury a season ago, Pees lamented his loss, noting how the defense's overall versatility and ability to disguise ideas on the back end took a big hit.

Now, with Oliver getting back to full health, the Falcons are staring down a key offseason decision: to re-sign or to let walk.