Falcons Still Have Defensive Questions After Hiring Coach Jeff Ulbrich
The Atlanta Falcons answered their most pressing offseason question Saturday night, hiring Jeff Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator one week after firing Jimmy Lake, who went one-and-done in Atlanta.
Ulbrich, the Falcons' linebackers coach from 2015-20 and interim defensive coordinator for the final 11 weeks of the 2020 season, worked alongside and under now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris during his previous six-year tenure.
Now, the two are back together. They won't have to ask many ice breaker questions -- but that doesn't mean there isn't uncertainty surrounding the future of Atlanta's defense under Ulbrich's guidance.
What happens to the position coaches?
When the Falcons fired Lake on Jan. 11, they also parted ways with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers. All other defensive assistants were retained. Considering Morris already has a strong pulse on his locker room and position rooms, it's possible he stays with who he already employs.
But what if Ulbrich, who spent the past four years as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator and was their interim head coach for the final 12 games this season, wants his own staff?
Forcing Ulbrich to integrate into a staff of defensive coaches he doesn't know seems like a limitation of freedom. Perhaps he's fond of Atlanta's assistants -- it was surely a talking point in his interview -- and this won't be problematic.
Perhaps.
If Atlanta fills only its vacant defensive line coaching spot, former Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the role the last four years under Ulbrich, is a logical hire.
Scheme, scheme, scheme
Ulbrich primarily runs a 4-3 defense, which directly contradicts Atlanta's 3-4 scheme under Lake. The Falcons, however, are used to constantly fluctuating systems.
After Ulbrich, Morris and their 4-3 defense left in 2020, the Falcons ran a 3-4 from 2021-22. Ryan Nielsen, the team's defensive coordinator in 2023, reverted back to a 4-3 before Lake again employed a 3-4.
In 2022, the Falcons spent Day 2 draft picks on inside linebacker Troy Andersen and outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. Their rookie contracts will expire in the spring of 2026 having played under different defensive coordinators each year of their career.
The Falcons will likely run a 4-3 again in 2025, but they have a variety of pieces who were drafted or signed for different schemes and systems. Only time will tell how well the puzzle comes together.
What happens on the back end?
Atlanta has three vacant starting spots in the secondary, as safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Mike Hughes and nickel Dee Alford will each hit free agency this spring. Alford is a restricted free agent.
The Falcons believe they have foundational pieces in safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J. Terrell, but plenty of questions around them. They also have a new system to account for.
Ulbrich's defense in New York ran base and nickel defenses more than the Falcons did in 2024, according to MatchQuarters, but significantly less dime.
The Jets ran man coverage 32.5% of the time in 2024, a stark contrast to the Falcons' 16.4%. Atlanta was zone-heavy, playing the system 83.6% of snaps, while New York did so 67.5% of its snaps.
Atlanta's interests defensively from a player personnel perspective won't just change up front.
How much of a say will Morris have?
After the Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn in 2020 and Morris took over as interim head coach, he still remained involved with the defense, calling plays on third down while Ulbrich handled early downs.
In 2024, Morris took on a bigger defensive role after Atlanta's Week 12 bye, and the unit improved dramatically. He didn't take on play-calling duties, and nobody in the building elaborated on what, exactly, his bigger role entailed.
Now reunited with Ulbrich, Morris's defensive involvement becomes an interesting talking point. He said during his introductory press conference last February he wanted to moreso oversee the operation, but Lake forced his hand.
Will Morris leave the defense in Ulbrich's hands? Or will Morris again interject? Time ultimately tells all.