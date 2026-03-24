Atlanta Falcons Sign Former San Francisco 49ers Running Back

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are finally addressing an important area of need, adding a backup running back to their roster. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Falcons are signing former San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. The specifics of his contract are not yet public.

Robinson, 27, had made 37 career starts and posted 3,341 scrimmage yards over four seasons between the San Francisco and the Washington Commanders. He posted three consecutive seasons of 700 or more rushing yards with the Commanders before being traded last season in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played the backup role for Christian McCaffrey, and he ran for 400 yards and scored two touchdowns.

As a collegiate player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he was teammates with Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He played five college seasons for the Tide, winning two national titles. He was a part of a crowded Alabama running back room, but his career took off in 2021 when he earned the starting role. He recorded 1,639 scrimmage yards and 16 total touchdowns that season, and was then drafted in the third round (No. 98 overall) of that spring’s NFL Draft.

In Atlanta, Robinson will replace the departed Tyler Allgeier as the Falcons’ primary backup running back behind Bijan Robinson.

Allgeier was the go-to option for the Falcons as a short-yardage back, but he was effectively considered a second starter in Atlanta. Over the last three seasons, Allgeier accounted for 1,841 yards and 15 touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry), plus 45 receptions for 377 yards and another touchdown. Despite being a backup, Allgeier touched the football at least 150 times every year in Atlanta.

Behind Robinson, the Falcons have Nate Carter and Carlos Washington (who is signed on a futures contract). Neither player has much NFL experience. Washington has appeared in two career games, but all of his snaps came on special teams. Carter, meanwhile, won the third running back job last summer during training camp and appeared in seven games. Like Washington, though, most of his snaps came on special teams. He did run for 60 yards on nine carries.

Now, the Falcons have locked in their backup running back and addressed a critical area of need for the 2026 season.

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