Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Tied to Multiple AFC North Teams
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins could be headed to the AFC North.
The 36-year-old signal caller is expected to be on the move this spring after his stint as Atlanta's starter came to a sudden halt after just 14 appearances.
But what's next for Cousins, who signed a four-year deal worth up to $180 million last March and will end his tenure with either $90 million or $100 million depending on when his departure is finalized?
According to ESPN's Benjamin Solak, Cousins shouldn't be out of work for long if the Falcons release him this spring.
"Someone will sign Cousins -- perhaps behind a young passer -- on the off chance his body bounces back after another offseason," Solak wrote.
Cousins had an up-and-down season in his first year back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 8 of the 2023 campaign.
The Michigan State production completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, which led the NFL at the time of his benching. Cousins won a pair of NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards, and he led the Falcons to a 6-3 start at the season's halfway point.
Cousins could return to the Rust Belt with hopes of revitalizing his career.
In hypothetical scenarios centered around the decision of top free agent quarterback Sam Darnold, Solak gave Cousins spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns
If Darnold goes to the Las Vegas Raiders, Solak feels Cousins could unite with former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who's now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh.
"Don't sleep on the Steelers as a good landing spot for Cousins, who can follow the Arthur Smith/Ryan Tannehill plan of never, ever leaving the pocket," Solak wrote. "Cousins would be better than Wilson (I think?) and good for receiver George Pickens, who is a much better middle-of-the-field receiver than most people think."
Meanwhile, if Darnold stays in Minnesota, Cousins could become the starter in Cleveland.
"If Cousins ends up the odd man out in a rather active trade market, then I could see him running to Cleveland to reunite with Kevin Stefanski, who coached him for two seasons in Minnesota," Solak wrote. "Watson is unlikely to be ready for the 2025 season, and the Browns obviously do not want to play him even if he is physically ready.
"Cousins could hold the job while the Browns recover financially, play in an offense familiar to him and maybe look good enough to get one final payday somewhere."
The Falcons have until March 17 to decide what to do with Cousins, as his $10 million roster bonus kicks in.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have each expressed the willingness to let Cousins be the team's backup quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. next season, but Fontenot chose not to disclose whether Cousins would accept the role.
And with the chance to find playing time elsewhere, such as Pittsburgh or Cleveland, it's easy to see why he wouldn't be inclined for a return to Atlanta.