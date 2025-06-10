Why Falcons Think QB Kirk Cousins Can Help Michael Penix Jr. At Minicamp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is not only at the team's mandatory minicamp, but he's sitting front and center -- literally.
Cousins sat in the front row of Falcons head coach Raheem Morris's team meeting Tuesday morning in Flowery Branch and will be on the practice field during minicamp.
"I saw him when he came in, and obviously he wasn't somebody that I've seen every day, so I got the chance to say something," Morris told reporters Tuesday.
The 36-year-old Cousins did not attend either of the OTA sessions open to the media and was "in and out" of the building during the first two offseason periods, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said in May.
In spring meetings with the team's top decision makers, Cousins expressed his desire to go somewhere he can start at quarterback in 2025. The Falcons plan to move forward with 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. under center while keeping Cousins as their backup.
Cousins has been a popular name in trade speculation this offseason, but Morris said it's been "boring" for him because nothing has changed regarding Cousins's status with the organization.
"I'm really comfortable with Kirk because of who he is, his character, the person," Morris said. "I don't worry about those things with Kirk because he's a man first. He's going to go out and do whatever it takes for us to help his football team, as long as he's with us -- and he's with us."
Morris acknowledged there's always drama associated with the quarterback position, but the personalities of Cousins and Penix have lessened the impacts of any consequences this offseason.
"It's been really less dramatic of a situation than it has been from an outside of the building standpoint, no doubt," Morris said. "(Cousins) is just not a guy that's been consistently dealing with drama or brought drama upon himself.
"Still talking about a high-quality individual, a great human, somebody that I was willing to work with the first time, somebody I'm still willing to work with now. And I always think these things resolve themselves."
While Cousins was absent during OTAs, the Falcons had three quarterbacks on the field and in team meetings: Penix, Easton Stick and Emory Jones.
Morris doesn't anticipate Cousins's presence to be a distraction or hindrance to Penix, who Morris noted has battled outside noise since he was drafted No. 8 overall in 2024.
"Don't worry about that (with) Michael at all," Morris said. "You guys have been around Michael -- like, he's not going to die from a heart attack. He's very poised, very calm, resilient. I don't think the outside noise affects him nearly as much as it affects us.
"We're kind of normal. He's not when it comes to that."
The Falcons have spoken highly about Penix's growth as a leader, and Morris mentioned Penix is confident in himself.
Neither will change with Cousins's arrival.
"Kirk's not in the business of disrupting Michael Penix," Morris said. "Kirk has a great appreciation for the player that Michael is. He has a great appreciation for the person that he is. I don't have worries about those things.
"That only happens when you have a lack of communication, and when there's a void of the communication, and we just don't have those things. There's no doubt."
Morris also believes Cousins, who's entering his 14th season in the NFL, can be a beneficial veteran voice to Penix. But regardless of whether Cousins directly helps Penix, Morris feels the four-time Pro Bowler won't be a deterrent.
"I don't know it's necessarily what it can do for him being here, but it can't hurt," Morris said. "Everybody likes really good football players being around them, and Kirk's been a really good football player in this league for a long time."
The Falcons will practice Tuesday and Wednesday in Flowery Branch before breaking for the summer, opening another period where Cousins could be traded. But for now, he's at IBM Performance Field, handling responsibilities as Penix's backup.
The only question now is how long that lasts.