Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Not Present at Start of OTAs, Been 'In and Out'
The Atlanta Falcons started organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., but they did so without backup quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Atlanta's three quarterbacks on the practice field were starter Michael Penix Jr. and reserves Easton Stick and Emory Jones. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters before the voluntary session he hadn't yet seen Cousins.
"He did not show up in the meeting, so I did not see him today," Morris said.
The 36-year-old Cousins attended the first day of Atlanta's offseason program April 22 but hasn't been consistently present, according to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
"There’s been days -- Kirk’s kind of in and out, just getting his own rhythm going," Robinson said. "Most of the guys have been here. Obviously, it's voluntary, so it’s at those guys' discretion."
Two offensive starters in tight end Kyle Pitts and right tackle Kaleb McGary also weren't on the field for the start of OTAs.
Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler who lost his starting spot to Penix before Week 16 last season, is in the second of a four-year contract signed last March. He's expressed interest to Atlanta's front office about playing elsewhere in 2025, preferably for a team where he can start.
Prior to his benching, Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 14 games. He served as Penix's backup to close the regular season, and the Falcons have expressed interest in keeping him in that role.
Cousins hasn't publicly addressed it. Perhaps his offseason attendance underscores his true feelings.