'No Communication' Between Falcons, Kirk Cousins on Future
When Kirk Cousins left the Atlanta Falcons' facility after locker cleanout day Jan. 6, the veteran quarterback told head coach Raheem Morris they'd speak soon.
Evidently, that didn't mean within the next month.
NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning that Cousins and the Falcons haven't talked about the four-time Pro Bowler's future with the organization.
"Sources say there has been no communication between the two sides since the season ended, and really, there is nothing to discuss," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote on NFL.com. "Could they still trade him? Hard to imagine, with Cousins having a no-trade clause and preferring to be cut."
Just under 11 months prior, the Falcons gave Cousins a four-year contract worth up to $180 million with $90 million fully guaranteed and a $10 million bonus if he's on the roster March 17.
Cousins, who received $62.5 million for just 14 starts in 2024, is already on the books for $27.5 in 2025. Toss in his bonus, and Cousins could stake a claim as the highest-paid backup in league history, a situation Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said he's comfortable with.
The Falcons are committed to moving forward with 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who completed 58% of his passes for 737 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and one rushing score across three starts to close the season.
Cousins, meanwhile, struggled toward the end of his first season in Atlanta. Over his final five games, Cousins tossed only one touchdown to nine interceptions while the Falcons went 1-4. The 13-year veteran recently said he suffered elbow and shoulder injuries on a hit suffered in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, the game that started his tenure-deciding skid.
Atlanta is expected to move on from Cousins, be it through trade or release.
But the timing? It could come down to the March 17 buzzer.
"Don't be surprised if Atlanta takes the entire time to make a call," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote.