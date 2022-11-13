Falcons Facing Critical Stretch, QB Questions After Mini-Bye Week Break

The Atlanta Falcons held a 4-4 record entering last Sunday, good enough for sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

One week later, the Falcons are 4-6 and a full game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division after close losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.

The NFL season is full of twists and turns, but the two-game swing that's occurred within the last week was about as bad of a circumstance imaginable.

"It's tough," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "To lose two straight in five days is a tough pill to swallow, but the same time, take this little break, flush it, move on - we've got seven games left to make a run."

After falling 22-15 to Carolina on Thursday night, the Falcons had a 10-day mini-bye week between games, giving the team plenty of time to rest up and prepare for a three-game spurt before the actual bye week.

Those three games - vs. the Chicago Bears (3-6), at the Washington Commanders (4-5) and vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) - are filled with opportunities to get back on track.

The biggest question that must be answered is who's taking the snaps under center, as calls for Mariota's job have grown louder and louder with many eager to see rookie Desmond Ridder.

Putting Ridder into the starting lineup now figures to be as good of a time as any, as the Falcons' post-bye week stretch is daunting, encapsulated by two projected playoff teams in the Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens and on the road against the arch-rival New Orleans Saints, along with a home matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Of the seven games left, three of the easiest four on paper are up next on the schedule, and with the season quickly reaching do-or-die territory, the time for action at quarterback may be now.

The answer will come soon enough, as Atlanta and Chicago will kick off at 1 p.m. next Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but no matter who's the starting signal caller, if the Falcons are to finish the battle and win the division, the next three games are sure to play a huge part.

