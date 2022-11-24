Falcons LB Troy Andersen's Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team.

As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.

While he may not have the biggest stats, Andersen is altering the game and helping his team with his football IQ and versatility.

"Pretty good, pretty good," head coach Arthur Smith said when describing Andersen's instincts. "You can see that, obviously he made some big time plays for us on Sunday. Not just on defense, but in the return game - had a big block on CP's record run. Obviously had the punt block in LA, gotten close a couple other times. He's had an impact in a lot of spots for us."

Andersen's role is expected to grow over time. At just 22, he's impressed the coaching staff with his abilities and have made the front office look really smart by taking him in the second round.

Andersen and the Falcons face the Washington Commanders Sunday at FedEx Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here