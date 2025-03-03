'Dog': Falcons Logical Draft Fit for Kentucky DB, Combine Riser
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Atlanta Falcons have a glaring need at cornerback this offseason, and Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston has the traits -- and projected stock -- to be a viable answer in the 2025 NFL draft.
Hairston, who measured 5-foot-11 and weighs 183 pounds, had a stellar NFL combine performance Friday. He ran a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash, logged a 40-inch vertical jump and paired quick feet with fluid hips during on-field drills.
And he's more than just a combine warrior.
The 21-year-old Hairston was a team captain in 2024 at Kentucky, and he twice earned second-team All-SEC honors. In 2023, Hairston led the SEC with five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
In a 45-28 over Vanderbilt on Sept. 23, 2023, Hairston made two interceptions against Vanderbilt alone -- with a cast on his right hand.
Then-Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, an avid film junkie, was watching the game in preparation for the Bulldogs' looming matchups against both Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
He didn't know who Hairston was until he saw the two turnovers forced against the Commodores. He knew plenty thereafter.
"That's how I knew he was a dog," Dumas-Johnson told Atlanta Falcons on SI at the NFL combine.
Dumas-Johnson transferred to Kentucky after the 2023 season, where he teamed up with Hairston. During one of Dumas-Johnson's first spring practices at Kentucky, he said a receiver beat Hairston on a route.
Hairston was messed up by one completion. He doesn't want receivers even touching the ball, Dumas-Johnson said. But he bounced back and finished the practice strong.
That, Dumas-Johnson said, is what he loves about Hairston.
"The one thing that makes Max who he is, is his personality," Dumas-Johnson said. "He's always up. He's always happy. But the thing I love about Max is he's hard on yourself. No coach (has) got to be hard on Max. Max is hard on himself. Good player, perfect breaks. Overall, great athlete, good person."
When Hairston addressed reporters in Indianapolis, he wore a gold chain that read "Mad Max." Evidently, he's only mad when he allows receptions -- which doesn't happen often.
Across 142 coverage snaps, Hairston allowed only 12 catches on 22 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. The problem, however, is he was susceptible to allowing explosive plays. Those 12 catches led to 262 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per catch.
He also struggled in run support and as a tackler, as he missed six of his 22 tries last season, according to PFF.
There are highs and lows to his games, though with his length, athleticism, scheme versatility and ball production -- six interceptions dating back to the start of 2023 -- he has an intriguing profile and quality scouting report.
"He anticipates well with his eyes forward and has the burst to take the ball away," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He stays connected in man coverage with good agility and fluidity but needs to do a better job of locating the football downfield. He will struggle to contest big wideouts and his run support will turn off some teams.
"Hairston has the athleticism and on-ball talent to become a starter, but he needs to prove he can hold up to the rigors and physicality of the NFL game."
The strengths to Hairston's game are tantalizing. The weaknesses may knock him out of the first round.
That's where Atlanta enters the frame. The Falcons, who have pick No. 15 and No. 46 but are expected to trade back and acquire more draft capital at some point in the early rounds, currently have vacancies at both outside and nickel corner.
Hairston's athleticism and length should appeal to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and if the West Bloomfield, Mich., native is still on the board when Atlanta's on the clock in the second round, he may be too good to pass up.