Significant Injury Could Impact Buccaneers Star vs. Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Monday he'd be watching Monday Night Football -- and if he did, he saw an important injury development occur right before his eyes.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens and was subsequently ruled out.
Evans now has six days to rest before the Buccaneers face the Falcons on Sunday in a rematch of a thrilling Week 5 matchup, which Atlanta won 36-30 in overtime on Thursday Night Football.
The 31-year-old Evans would be a crucial loss to Tampa Bay's offense, as he caught five passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta in the first meeting between the two teams. Across 19 career games versus the Falcons, Evans has caught 97 passes for 1,469 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Before the Week 5 matchup, Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake dubbed Evans a first ballot Hall of Fame player, citing his 10 consecutive seasons eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards.
Lake believes the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Evans challenges defenses in a variety of ways.
"He's got great size for a wide receiver," Lake said. "He has great extension, leaping ability. He catches the ball extremely well. He tracks the ball really well. He's strong and physical, so corners that are on him, he's able to big body him and almost box out and go up and get those 50-50 balls.
"So when you're throwing to Mike Evans, I bet those quarterbacks are more thinking it's probably 90-10 in his favor that he's going to catch it, not 50-50. I mean, I could go on and on."
But now, Lake may not have to gameplan against Evans for the two sides' second meeting.
Atlanta and Tampa Bay will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.