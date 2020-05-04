The NFL has had to make some tough decisions this past week with the preseason and regular season schedule supposed to be released soon. With COVID-19 looming, there’s still a question if the season will be pushed back, or if fans will be allowed to be in the seats at all if games are played.

To clear the air (for now), the NFL announced that they will go through with the schedule as planned, and everything will start on time. It was also announced that the preseason and regular season schedule will be announced this week.

As we all know, with schedule releases comes with leaks, and there have been a few already. JP Peterson on Instagram (@jppetersonsports) leaked the Bucs schedule, and Week 1 shows a Monday Night game against the Falcons.

There’s no surprise that the Bucs get a primetime game out of the gate, but playing a divisional foe makes it even more exciting.

The Falcons will waste no time seeing how their team stacks up against the new and improved Bucs. With Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the team, the Falcons defense will be up for a challenge.

The last three times the Falcons and Bucs have met in a primetime game, the Falcons won all in convincing fashion. It’s not for certain this game will go how the last three did, but it should be a good one with two solid offenses going against each other to start the season.