Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

RUMOR: Falcons and Bucs could meet Week 1 on MNF

Malik Brown

The NFL has had to make some tough decisions this past week with the preseason and regular season schedule supposed to be released soon. With COVID-19 looming, there’s still a question if the season will be pushed back, or if fans will be allowed to be in the seats at all if games are played.

To clear the air (for now), the NFL announced that they will go through with the schedule as planned, and everything will start on time. It was also announced that the preseason and regular season schedule will be announced this week.

As we all know, with schedule releases comes with leaks, and there have been a few already. JP Peterson on Instagram (@jppetersonsports) leaked the Bucs schedule, and Week 1 shows a Monday Night game against the Falcons.

There’s no surprise that the Bucs get a primetime game out of the gate, but playing a divisional foe makes it even more exciting.

The Falcons will waste no time seeing how their team stacks up against the new and improved Bucs. With Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the team, the Falcons defense will be up for a challenge.

The last three times the Falcons and Bucs have met in a primetime game, the Falcons won all in convincing fashion. It’s not for certain this game will go how the last three did, but it should be a good one with two solid offenses going against each other to start the season.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

Here's some post-NFL draft news for the Atlanta Falcons: While Takk McKinley is tumbling as a defensive lineman, Marlon Davidson is rising.

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore

NFL schedule leak reveals no London games in 2020

Will the NFL play any games in London during the 2020 season?

Dave Holcomb

Report: 'Extremely small' chance there will be no 2020 NFL season, league expects fans in attendance

What will the 2020 NFL season look like?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: Matt Hennessy

How does offensive lineman Matt Hennessy fit into the Atlanta Falcons' plans?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

BLITZZONE: Are the Atlanta Falcons ACTUAL NFC South contenders this season?

Are the Atlanta Falcons actual contenders this season following the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: CB A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell has plenty of upside, but he struggled in his last collegiate game — Clemson's National Championship loss to LSU. The Atlanta Falcons say they didn't worry about that.

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: LB Mykal Walker

The Falcons surprised draft experts by taking Fresno State's Mykal Walker much earlier than he was projected.

Brady Pfister

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Draft pick analysis: Jaylinn Hawkins

The Falcons drafted a versatile player in Jaylinn Hawkins during the fourth round of the NFL Draft. How will he fit on the team?

Malik Brown

by

Terence Moore

Falcons acquire former first-round pick from Miami Dolphins

What role will defensive end Charles Harris have with the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

Falcons still have question marks after the draft

The Atlanta Falcons added some pieces to the defense during the 2020 NFL Draft, but they still have a few questions that remain

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore