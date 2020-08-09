Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Brady Pfister

If the Falcons are going to take a step in the right direction in 2020 to buck the trend of two straight 7-9 finishes, cornerback Isaiah Oliver has to improve.

With the departure of Desmond Trufant, there is no proven commodity on the Falcons’ depth chart under the cornerback position, leaving a large chunk of responsibility on the shoulders of Oliver to slow down opposing passing attacks this season.

Oliver was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Colorado, but has yet to fully live up to his potential as a pro.

A year ago, Oliver was thrust into action after Trufant went down with an injury and put up respectable numbers, collecting 59 total tackles and defending 11 passes. Though these stats might pass for a nickel corner, the Falcons will be relying on Oliver for far more this season.

Depending on the progression of rookie A.J. Terrell, there is a legitimate chance that Oliver will be asked to guard the top receivers that Atlanta faces week in and week out.

That will be a tall task.

In 2020, the Falcons will face Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans twice along with Amari Cooper, Devante Adams, Keenan Allen and Tyreek Hill.

If the Falcons get the same Isaiah Oliver from a year ago in 2020, this group of receivers will torch the Atlanta secondary and make the Falcons pay for not addressing the cornerback position in free agency.

Luckily for Oliver, the whole weight of the Falcons’ pass defense doesn’t fall on his shoulders. With Terrell joining the fold in Atlanta as a first round pick, it could be that he climbs his way to CB1 on the depth chart while Oliver shares responsibility with fellow corner Kendall Sheffield on the opposite side of the field.

The additions of defensive linemen Dante Fowler Jr. and Marlon Davidson should also give quarterbacks less time to survey their downfield options.

But the fact remains that Oliver’s play hardly warrants the title of a “lockdown corner,” though he may need to grow into such a player if the Falcons are to improve in 2020. 

