Who Is The Atlanta Falcons No. 2 Running Back Going Into The 2020 Season?

The Falcons have learned that having a two-headed monster at running back is the way to go.

Back when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman led the way for the Falcons rushing attack.

Since then, the offense has decided not to give one running back all the work.

Who's the No. 2 RB?

This offseason, Todd Gurley was added to the roster. During his time on the Los Angeles Rams, he was the “head huncho” at running back.

With nagging injuries creeping up on him, this system is perfect for him.

The only problem is that the Falcons don’t know who the no.2 running back will be behind Gurley.

In Friday’s virtual presser to the media, Dan Quinn stated that he didn’t want to label a no.2 back, and that the plan is to feature Ito Smith and Brian Hill.

Both Smith and Hill have seen a decent amount of playing time with the Falcons, and both offer two different skillsets.

Two Backs, Two Different Styles

Smith is more of a shifty back that can use his speed and moves to get past defenders. His season was cut short last year as he was primed to take over the no.2 spot behind Freeman.

Smith also thrives as a third down back on passing downs and may be the best option out of all the running backs on the roster.

Hill saw a lot of touches last season due to injuries to Freeman and Smith and tried to make the most of his time.

Hill is known for being a one-cut, downhill back. He has the size to run you over as well, which works well in goal line situations.

Quinn also expressed how impressed he was with how Hill has worked to improve in the pass game.

Situational Football

These two backs may strictly be used depending on the situation. If the Falcons are in a third down situation, Smith will most likely get the call.

If the Falcons are in a goal line situation, or are calling a screen pass, Hill could get the call.

If I was to bet on it, Smith will probably get the most touches as the no.2 back, just because he’s had more success with the Falcons past last season.

Either way, Smith and Hill will be taking a load off of Gurley, which should help him produce more as well.

The Falcons were ranked 30 in rushing last year, and if they want that to change, these running backs need to be fresh and healthy.

