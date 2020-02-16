The Falcon Report
2020 Atlanta Falcons offseason roundtable: Part 2

Zach Hood

For part two of our 2020 Atlanta Falcons offseason roundtable, we discuss the most exciting position groups heading into the 2020 offseason.

What position group are you most excited to watch in 2020?

Brady: As long as he doesn’t fall off this year, Julio Jones will make the Falcons’ receivers the most electrifying group in Atlanta. Obviously, it starts with him, but if it weren’t for Jones, Calvin Ridley would have a really good chance of being a WR1 on lots of other NFL teams. Seeing two 1,000 yard receivers from this group in 2020 is not out of the question, and may even be probable.

Chris: The wide receivers will be good. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley require no explanation. They will make a case for being the best wideout duo in football next year. Then, Russell Gage Jr. is intriguing. In 2019, his second season in the NFL, he caught 49 balls for almost 500 yards, and 45 of those catches came in the nine games after Mohamed Sanu was traded. Speaking of Sanu, that’s who Falcons fans should think of when it comes to Gage Jr.’s potential production next season.

Christian: Wide receivers. We know what Julio Jones can do on the football field. Calvin Ridley had a stellar rookie campaign and improved last year, but this season I think he can really take the next step and emerge as a real number one receiver. In addition, Russell Gage Jr. should take the next step to becoming a solid option as well.

Dave: They aren’t really the most exciting to watch, but I’ll have a close eye on the offensive line. Injuries stunted the development of both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary as rookies. It will be interesting to see what they can do during their first full season, and Dan Quinn may need them to stay healthy in order to offense playing at the level it is capable.

Jeremy: The quarterbacks. Matt Ryan in his second year in a system is fun to watch. I also want to see if the Falcons bring along Kurt Benkert, or look to the draft in later rounds to bring another QB into the fold.

Malik: Safeties. We haven’t been able to see Neal, Allen, and Kazee on the field together the past two years because of injuries. It’ll be intriguing to see how they look as a unit on a consistent basis.

Rashad: Always the wideouts on this team. So exciting to see Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and whoever Matt Ryan can make look like a formidable receiver in the league. Jones' greatness is something that will be talked about decades after this era. Just make sure you enjoy it while it's here.

Zach: Running back. Even if Devonta Freeman is back, I expect the Falcons to take on a more back-by-committee approach in 2020. The Falcons lacked a consistent rushing attack in 2020, and with more stability up front, they should become a more balanced offensive group.

Stay tuned for the rest of our offseason roundtables in the near future.

