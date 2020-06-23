It is no secret at this point that Todd Gurley II might have passed his prime. With knee issues plaguing him going all the way back to his days with the Georgia Bulldogs, the former All-Pro was cut by the Los Angeles Rams at the age of 25. Now with the Atlanta Falcons, he will be looking to return to form in a familiar setting.

Gurley suffered career lows in rushing yards and yards per carry in 2019, but some of that is to blame on the Rams' offensive line according to Pro Football Focus.

Gurley averaged only 3.4 yards per carry with eight or more defenders in the box in 2019, but a couple of factors play into why he still graded well in those situations. First, the Rams’ offensive line was bad last season. On average, 2.9 of those 3.4 yards for Gurley came after contact. Second, a higher percentage of Gurley’s carries came in short-yardage situations than most, and he was one of just five backs to convert a first down or touchdown on over 30% of his carries against loaded boxes in 2019 (32% — third).

Only Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and rookie Josh Jacobs were better against a stacked box in 2019. If the Falcons are able to create holes for him to run through, Gurley showed in 2019 he has the ability to get extra yards as well. He also found the end zone at a very high clip, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns in his fifth season.

Replacing Devonta Freeman, who struggled to find the end zone last season, Gurley will be tasked with the short yardage carries one would imagine. If Ito Smith Jr., Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison are able to help out with the work load, Gurley should at least be able to finish drives at a high level if he can stay healthy.