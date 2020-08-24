SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons Scrimmage No. 2 Highlights

Zach Hood

With no preseason, Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons are having to rely on self-competition to get ready for the season. Monday morning when speaking to reporters, Quinn said of the starters, "We’re definitely ramping those guys up," in regards to the next scrimmage.

While the Falcons will have perhaps their most official run through Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they offered a glimpse at the film from scrimmage no. 2 via their Twitter today.

Rookies Mykal Walker and A.J. Terrell have continued to impress on the defensive end, meanwhile it appears to be business as usual for Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the rest of the offense.

Quinn also noted both Alex Mack and Todd Gurley II will be full participants in the rest of the scrimmages barring a change. Both veterans have battled injury in recent seasons and the Falcons wanted to limit their workloads early in camp. Now, with the season approaching, they appear to be ramping up with the rest of the starters.

The Falcons open the season in Atlanta Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks at 1 pm ET. 

