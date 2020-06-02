OPINION: There's one problem with 2010s All Decade Team, Matt Bryant isn't on it

The thing about lists is that they always leave someone off. No matter how complete they are, they always seem incomplete.

That’s the case with the National Football League Hall of Fame’s All Decade team for the 2010s. The Atlanta Falcons had two players make the 52-player roster.

Julio Jones was selected, as was Alex Mack. There shouldn’t be too much debate about those two. Jones has 797 receptions, 12,125 yards and 57 touchdowns since 2011. Those are elite statistics.

Mack has started 149 games in the decade and has made six Pro-Bowls and has been named an All-Pro three times. Mack and Jones are both a monumental collapse away from an added accolade of Super Bowl champions.

The elephant in the room is where the heck is Matt Bryant? You read that right. Not Ryan, Bryant.

How many big kicks did Bryant nail for really good Falcons’ teams in the decade? The first that comes to mind is the Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Oh how about the kick in 2010 to help the Falcons triumph over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans?

How about that time when the Chicago Bears rallied to stun the Falcons at home before Ryan hit Michael Jenkins on a little toe tapping out route before Bryant nixed the rally with a long strike of his leg?

I guess we can leave that one out since it took place in 2008, but it sure adds to Bryant’s prestige as one of the Falcons’ greatest kickers.

The award as the greatest Falcons’ kicker of all time should probably belong to Morten Anderson, who has 168 more made fields goals than Bryant.

Bryant played in Atlanta longer and made a few big kicks, but Anderson made the kick that sent the Falcons to the Super Bowl XXXII.

The two kickers named to the 2010s’ All Decade team were Baltimore Ravens’ star Justin Tucker and New England Patriot’s mainstay Stephen Gostkowski. It’s hard to find two more talented legs in recent memory. Tucker was the unanimous selection, but Gotskowski and Bryant split the decade in who owned the higher field goal percentage.