Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

OPINION: There's one problem with 2010s All Decade Team, Matt Bryant isn't on it

Jeremy Johnson

The thing about lists is that they always leave someone off. No matter how complete they are, they always seem incomplete.

That’s the case with the National Football League Hall of Fame’s All Decade team for the 2010s. The Atlanta Falcons had two players make the 52-player roster.

Julio Jones was selected, as was Alex Mack. There shouldn’t be too much debate about those two. Jones has 797 receptions, 12,125 yards and 57 touchdowns since 2011. Those are elite statistics.

Mack has started 149 games in the decade and has made six Pro-Bowls and has been named an All-Pro three times. Mack and Jones are both a monumental collapse away from an added accolade of Super Bowl champions.

The elephant in the room is where the heck is Matt Bryant? You read that right. Not Ryan, Bryant.

How many big kicks did Bryant nail for really good Falcons’ teams in the decade? The first that comes to mind is the Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Oh how about the kick in 2010 to help the Falcons triumph over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans?

How about that time when the Chicago Bears rallied to stun the Falcons at home before Ryan hit Michael Jenkins on a little toe tapping out route before Bryant nixed the rally with a long strike of his leg?

I guess we can leave that one out since it took place in 2008, but it sure adds to Bryant’s prestige as one of the Falcons’ greatest kickers.

The award as the greatest Falcons’ kicker of all time should probably belong to Morten Anderson, who has 168 more made fields goals than Bryant.

Bryant played in Atlanta longer and made a few big kicks, but Anderson made the kick that sent the Falcons to the Super Bowl XXXII.

The two kickers named to the 2010s’ All Decade team were Baltimore Ravens’ star Justin Tucker and New England Patriot’s mainstay Stephen Gostkowski. It’s hard to find two more talented legs in recent memory. Tucker was the unanimous selection, but Gotskowski and Bryant split the decade in who owned the higher field goal percentage.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Julio Jones is the standard

DeAndre Hopkins claims that he's the best wide receiver in the league, but he forgot about Julio Jones.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 18: The Atlanta Falcons Mount Rushmore: Matt Ryan? Julio Jones?

If Tommy Nobis is a top-four Falcon of all time, where does that leave Deion Sanders and Michael Vick?

Brady Pfister

How well do the Falcons matchup with the La Chargers?

How well will the Atlanta Falcons fair when they travel off Los Angeles to square off against the Chargers?

Christian Crittenden

by

Nolefalcon

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up against the Minnesota Vikings?

Last season, the Vikings blew out the Falcons. Unless Atlanta can take better care of the football, this year's matchup could hold the same result.

Brady Pfister

Saving the Falcons: ESPN's FPI says the Atlanta Falcons will finish 8-8 and out of the NFL playoffs

It's not all bad ESPN says through its NFL Football Power Index (FPI) that the Atlanta Falcons have less than a one percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons have a few hot position battles that need settling

Who wins these position battles once camp begins?

Jeremy Johnson

Matt Ryan has been California Dreamin

Matt Ryan working out in California? Todd Gurley's knee showing promise. This NFL offseason is unconventional but at least the Falcons' players are making the most out of it.

William B. Carver

by

Jasminejhollis

Matt Ryan rated as a Tier 2 AB in the NFL

Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan was rated as a tier 2 quarterback on CBS Sports 2020  NFL quarterback tiers

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore

Falcons vs Raiders. Who has the advantage?

The Raiders are new and improved, but what does that mean for their week 12 matchup against the Falcons?

Malik Brown

Undrafted trio has chance to make impact for the Atlanta Falcons

Who are the potential undrafted gems for the 2020 Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson