Atlanta Falcons to Sign Second Former Georgia Bulldogs Defender Today

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have continued to build out their front seven for the 2026 season with some affordable veterans, and have added their second former Georgia Bulldogs defender of the day. According to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero , the Falcons plan to sign edge rusher Azeez Ojulari to a one-year deal.

Ojulari has played five NFL seasons, with four of those coming with the New York Giants (2021-24) and the last one with the Philadelphia Eagles (2025). The veteran pass rusher has appeared in 49 career games, where he has accounted for 113 combined tackles, 22.0 sacks, three passes defended, 22 tackles for loss, and three fumble recoveries.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The Austell, Georgia native played for three seasons at Georgia (2018-20) but had limited playing time early after suffering a torn ACL during his senior year at Marietta High School. Ojulari recovered quickly and appeared in two games for the Bulldogs as a freshman, but took a redshirt.

In 2019, Ojulari took over as a starter, and he recorded 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He took over as a redshirt junior, though, and piled on an SEC-leading 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Ojulari left school early that spring, and the Giants drafted Ojulari in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 50 overall).

He burst onto the scene as a rookie, picking up the Giants’ rookie sack record (8.0), but suffered through a pair of injured reserve stints in 2022 and 2023. Ojulari finished his time in New York with 46 games played (30 starts) but left in free agency to sign with Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

With the Eagles, he again suffered through a hamstring injury that landed him on the injured reserve. He played just three games (two starts), recording six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Ojulari joins a pass rush fresh off its best season in franchise history. The unit broke the record for sacks in a season, but they will be replacing several contributors from that unit.

The Falcons’ defense, as a whole, is looking to improve on a strong 2025 performance. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).