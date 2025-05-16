Oddsmakers: Falcons Aren't Favored Until Week 8
The Atlanta Falcons have won either seven or eight games in six of the past seven years. Perhaps it comes as no surprise the line for Atlanta's projected win total is 7.5 games in 2025.
But it is surprising the nature with which sportsbooks project the Falcons' season to go.
Atlanta isn't favored in any of its first six games, according to DraftKings. Coupled with a Week 5 bye week, the Falcons aren't expected to win until Week 8, per the sportsbooks.
Here's DraftKings' game-by-game lines for the Falcons' season:
Week 1, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers -2.5
Week 2, at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings -4.5
Week 3, at Carolina Panthers: Panthers -1.5
Week 4, vs. Washington Commanders: Commanders -3.5
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6, vs. Buffalo Bills: Bills -5.5
Week 7, at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers -6.5
Week 8, vs. Miami Dolphins: Falcons -1.5
Week 9, at New England Patriots: Patriots -3
Week 10, at Indianapolis Colts*: Falcons -1.5
Week 11, vs. Carolina Panthers: Falcons -3
Week 12, at New Orleans Saints: Falcons -2.5
Week 13, at New York Jets: Falcons -1.5
Week 14, vs. Seattle Seahawks: Falcons -1.5
Week 15, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers -5.5
Week 16, at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals -3.5
Week 17, vs. Los Angeles Rams: Rams -3
Week 18, vs. New Orleans Saints: Falcons -4.5
The Falcons are officially favored in seven games: Home affairs with the Dolphins, Panthers, Seahawks and Saints, road contests with the Saints and Jets and a neutral site game against the Colts in Berlin.
In 2024, Atlanta swept the season series with Tampa Bay, while oddsmakers project the outcome to flip this fall. Conversely, the Falcons lost to the Seahawks, 34-14, in Week 7 at home last year, but Atlanta is narrowly favored in 2025.
The Falcons begin the regular season against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.