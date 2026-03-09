Where Every Departing Falcons Free Agent Ended Up, What It Means For Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFL have kicked off the early negotiation period with pending free agents. General manager Ian Cunningham and the rest of this new-look Falcons regime have been hard at work putting together the future players for the franchise.

But the Falcons will not only add players to the roster, but also lose several more. Several starters and key role players will depart Flowery Branch to find their new teams over the negotiation window ahead of the free agency period.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

As the whirlwind of NFL free agency rolls through the news cycle over the next several days and weeks, Falcons On SI kept track of where every former player signed during this roster-building window.

Running Back Tyler Allgeier

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

New Team – Arizona Cardinals

Deal – Two-year, $12.25 million ($10 million guaranteed)

What It Means For the Falcons – Tyler Allgeier has been a go-to option for the Falcons as a short-yardage back, but his contributions did not stop there. Looking back at his numbers over the last three years, he has piled on 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry), and no fumbles. Allgeier is also a capable receiver, catching 45 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.

After years of being relegated to a backup position in Atlanta, he will compete with Conner and Trey Benson after their injury issues last season. For the Falcons, Allgeier will be difficult to replace. Bijan Robinson and Nate Washington are the rostered players, but the Falcons will need to add another option for the backfield.

Defensive Lineman David Onyemata

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

New Team – New York Jets

Deal – One-year, $10.5 million ($9.65 million guaranteed)

What It Means For the Falcons – The defensive lineman has been a reliable interior defender for the Falcons. David Onyemata wrapped his three seasons in Atlanta after appearing in 48 of a possible 51 games (47 starts). In that time, he accounted for 157 combined tackles, 8.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

With Atlanta losing out on Onyemata, the Falcons will require a new run-stuffer in their defensive line room after struggling against the run in 2025. They finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).

Cornerback Dee Alford

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New Team – Buffalo Bills

Deal – Three-year, $21 million ($10.12 million guaranteed)

What It Means For the Falcons – The Falcons’ inside-outside cornerback had an outstanding 2025, and he will be taking advantage of that with a new contract in Buffalo. The former undrafted free agent initially lost his job to rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr., but Dee Alford was forced into action after several injuries hit the Falcons’ secondary. He started 11 games and finished with career-highs in interceptions (three), passes defended (13) and sacks (two) to go along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

His versatility will be difficult to replicate, but Bowman will return from his Achilles injury, and the Falcons will likely look to the draft/UDFA to find more secondary depth.