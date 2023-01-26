The Atlanta Falcons offense took a notable statistical jump from coach Arthur Smith's first year to his second, marked by a strong rushing attack - but was it a successful season considering quarterback difficulties?

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their coach in Jan. 2021, they did so expecting an immediate return of offensive production.

But Smith's first year didn't hit the criteria, as the Falcons ranked No. 26 in points and No. 29 in yards while veteran quarterback Matt Ryan led an offense that hardly resembled the one Smith established as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.

Atlanta battled offensive line struggles which fostered the second-worst rushing attack league-wide and forced a pass-heavy attack ... but All-Pro receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from football after playing only five games, prompting rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and former complementary receiver Russell Gage into premiere roles.

As such, Smith had a lot to prove in 2022 - and certainly provided reasons for optimism, though didn't quite check every box.

Here are the final numbers from Atlanta's offense and its ranking league-wide ...

Total Yards Per Game: 318.6 (No. 24)

Passing Yards Per Game: 158.8 (No. 31)

Rushing Yards Per Game: 159.9 (No. 3)

Points Per Game: 21.5 (Tied No. 15)

Giveaways: 21 (Tied No. 8 fewest)

Compared to 2021, the Falcons averaged nearly 15 more yards per game, scored three more points per game and nearly doubled their rushing yards per game, increasing the average by some 75 yards.

But Atlanta also averaged 60 fewer passing yards per game, watching as veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder took over for the former MVP Ryan.

Nonetheless, the Falcons offense took a step forward in 2022 ... in more than just the stat sheet.

What Went Right

First and foremost, the identity many expected to see from a Smith-led team shone through. The run game took a step forward and was one of the best in the NFL; it showed up each week, as the Falcons rushed for at least 100 yards in all but one game.

A pair of rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London broke franchise records, as Allgeier's 1,035 rushing yards and London's 72 receptions were both highs for first-year players.

The offensive line, led by All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, was much improved, often winning the point of attack and, at times, taking games over. Right tackle Kaleb McGary enjoyed a breakout fourth season while center Drew Dalman navigated through his first year as a starter.

On the left side, tackle Jake Matthews once again started all 17 games and is now tied with Falcons Ring of Honor member Todd McClure for the second-most consecutive starts in franchise history with 144.

There was a revolving door at left guard, as four different players - Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Hennessy, Chuma Edoga and Colby Gossett - all started due to injuries, with Wilkinson, an impending free agent, being the go-to guy when healthy. But even with the constant shuffling, it wasn't a weakness - which speaks to the depth, coaching and identity that's been built up front.

"You could feel a little more of a foundation and an identity, especially up front," Smith said. "The offensive line, I thought week in and week out, they rose to the occasion. They were knocking people off the ball, when we wanted to run it, we could. There's a physicality and a brand."

And, ultimately, this "physicality" and "brand" were tremendous developments in Smith's second season - along with the many numerical jumps forward.

What Went Wrong

Simply put, Atlanta needed more from its quarterbacks.

In 13 starts, Mariota completed 61.3 percent of his passes while averaging 170 yards per game, tossing 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions and adding nearly 34 rushing yards a contest.

Ridder, who took over for the final four games, was marginally better, hitting 63.5 percent of his attempts, averaging 177 yards a game and throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did, however, average only 16 rushing yards, meaning Mariota outgained him in total yards.

But there's a catch - Mariota was in his eighth year while Ridder was taking his first professional snaps. Further, following a difficult debut in which he threw for just 97 yards, Ridder had an encouraging three-game finish, averaging 203 passing yards per game and completing 67.4 percent of his passes.

So, there were some positives from the passing game at season's end, but Smith still sees a big mission ahead.

"The next challenge is to make sure we become more explosive offensively," Smith said. "We need more pass rush, I get all that, but every game, other than one in Cincinnati, the other 16 was a dogfight and these guys embraced it. So, there was a big difference."

The Falcons had only 37 passing plays gain 20 yards or more, the third-lowest mark in the NFL. Granted, Atlanta's ground game carried some of the load, as its 17 runs of at least 20 yards was tied for seventh most and its four runs of at least 40 yards was tied for fourth.

But still, for the Falcons' rushing attack to truly carry its load, the passing game has to be better, which Smith alluded to down the stretch.

Ultimately, the 2022 season provided a strong indication that Smith's style has been set up in Atlanta - and while there are still strides to be taken, establishing an identity and building one of the league's best rushing attacks creates the profile of an encouraging offensive campaign.

