Atlanta Falcons Outcoached Philadelphia Eagles in 22-21 Win
The Atlanta Falcons flew into Philadelphia and emerged victorious. Raheem Morris and the Falcons earn their first victory of 2024, leveling their record at 1-1. Atlanta, unlike previous seasons and regimes, played an intelligent game that never deviated from the plan. More importantly, they capitalized off the numerous mistakes that Philadelphia committed at will.
On paper, the Eagles fielded a more talented team. However, in their scheme and execution, the Falcons fielded the better coached, smarter team, capable of not shooting themselves in the foot.
Philadelphia didn't hand the victory to Atlanta. The Falcons snatched it away forcefully.
Overthinking and Getting Cute
The battle between the head coaches stood out most. Raheem Morris is a good coach that tries to bring the best out of his players. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni coaches a good team. They are not the same. In the first quarter, Sirianni eschewed the equivalent of a chip shot field goal for a fourth-down conversion attempt, On fourth and four, Sirianni and the Eagles went for it.
One incomplete pass to Dallas Goedert later, Atlanta takes over. That titanic blunder, tinged with bravado and disrespect for Atlanta's offense, bit the Eagles late in the game.
Those three points meant the world. As a result, the Falcons played with more confidence and you could see the offense come alive.
With 1:46 and Philly sitting at the Atlanta ten-yard-line, the Eagles opt to throw the ball to Saquon Barkley on a third and three.
The Falcons did not possess a single time out and the Eagles could burn an additional forty seconds off the clock. Instead, an incomplete pass. Philly kicks the field goal. Falcons start their final drive with 1:39 left, driving 70 yards for the eventual game winner.
Gunslinger Kirk
Kirk Cousins showed why the franchise invested millions in him. At the same time, the team took advantage of the Eagles' most glaring weakness. Despite drafting Quinyon Mitchell, who looks like a future Pro Bowl player, the rest of the secondary did not play well. First and foremost, Darnell Mooney embarrassed C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Mooney, despite giving up nearly 35 pounds in size, broke a tackle and willed his way to the end zone. Gardner-Johnson looked slower and out of range at times. With facing such a strong pass rush, Cousins knew that he could exploit the secondary all night. Six receivers grabbed at least three passes. At times, the Falcons looked great on offense, restoring the fanbases' faith in Cousins.
Overview
The Falcons, in front of a hostile crowd, put Philadelphia in their place. Without bravado or tough talk, the Falcons executed. Most importantly, they played the game for four quarters, not sporadically. Additionally, the team did not do anything that looked too far out of their realm of possibility. Fundamentally sound football does not always look exciting, but it wins games and Atlanta's victory is proof positive.