Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Makes Enviable Top 5 List from Yahoo Sports
Some timely social media footage of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tossing some gorgeous downfield rainbows certainly does much to whet the appetite for the 2025 season.
Just like every NFL team, it's true to say that the ongoing aspirations of the Falcons will be tied to the arm of their starting quarterback, but the positive buzz is really growing.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports has tied his colors to the mast, not unlike a growing number of people, and placed Penix on a rundown of 5 second-year players expected to make a big splash next season.
McDonald believes the Falcons going all-in on the 2025 NFL Draft have put even more pressure on Penix and team to perform as to not give a top-10 pick to the Rams in 2026.
“The Falcons put a ton of pressure on the back of their second-year quarterback by trading a future first-round draft pick for pass rusher James Pearce Jr. at the end of last month’s first round,” wrote McDonald. “Now that the Rams own that first-round pick for 2026, it’s imperative that the Falcons get off to a fast start in 2025 and find a way to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.”
Penix played a limited amount of snaps in 2024, but McDonald (and Falcons fans) liked what they saw in his late season cameo.
“Penix’s three games showed the same traits that he had at the University of Washington: big arm for big throws downfield, but accuracy was a bit hit or miss. If the offensive line can continue its stretch of good health from last season, the structure for success is there, which the Falcons will need because this team doesn’t want to find itself in a spot where it's handing the Rams a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft,” wrote McDonald.
Added pressure being loaded on the shoulders of Penix is pretty much par for the course in the NFL. All the same, McDonald is correct, the prodigious arm strength traits he showed at Washington will greatly help Penix transition to becoming a full-time starter in the pros.
Penix will be the beneficiary of a substantial amount of investment in the offense prior to him taking over the starting role. The Falcons have a highly-paid, veteran offensive line. Star running back Bijan Robinson will certainly be relied upon to carry the load in the running game, and wide receiver Drake London can hopefully flourish even more with Penix.
Throw in the possibility of mercurial tight end Kyle Pitts breaking out, big play receiver Darnell Mooney, and running back Tyler Allgeier, and the Falcons No. 6 ranked offense in 2024 is loaded for 2025.
Penix having the vast majority of snaps during training camp can also make a big difference, not least for his stable of receivers who will continue to acclimate themselves with the lefty spin he puts on the ball.
McDonald also includes Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in his top 5 rundown. Of course, the former Michigan star missed his entire rookie campaign after blowing out his knee, and has everything to prove as he replaces Sam Darnold as the starter in the Twin Cities.
Penix has a major advantage over McCarthy - not only because of the three starts he put under his belt in 2024, but training for a full year instead of rehabbing an injury.
Head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot are banking on Penix becoming a star in Atlanta. They have some backup in the national media from McDonald.