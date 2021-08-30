Arthur Smith, Ready for a QB Decision?

Arthur Smith comments on the quarterback battle between Feleipe Franks and Josh Rosen.

After Sunday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked if he had seen enough to make a decision on the backup quarterback battle between undrafted free agent Feleipe Franks and newly signed Josh Rosen.

Smith was diplomatic with his reply, but his answer didn't sound overly encouraging for either player.

"We're gonna want to watch the film," said Smith like every coach when asked to assess that day's game. "Terry [Fontenot] and I and the whole football staff, we won't rush to judgement here.

"I give Josh credit; he came in here and handled it. We'll take everything into consideration. I'm not ready to make that statement right now."

Rosen finished the game 9 of 18 passing for 118 yards. He was victimized by a couple drops, and there were some miscommunication on option routes where the receiver went one way and Rosen went another with the ball.

Those hiccups are to be expected for a player who entered Sunday's game with four days of practice.

At 6'6 and 235 pounds with a strong arm and good mobility, Franks is a quarterback the Falcons might want to see for a year on the practice squad. He got ample opportunity in preseason games, but he just doesn't look ready to take meaningful NFL snaps.

Rosen immediately looked better than A.J. McCarron before he was injured and Franks, but he will also be competing with quarterbacks made available after cuts on Tuesday.

All NFL teams are required to cut their rosters from 80 players to 53 by 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday.

The takeaway from Sunday night's game against the Browns is if Rosen isn't the backup to Matt Ryan, the backup to Matt Ryan isn't on the roster yet.