Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Snubbed in ESPN's Annual NFL Survey
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had a breakout campaign in his sophomore season after being taken No. 9 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. As the 2025 season approaches, it’s time for lists and rankings, and ESPN used its annual survey of league executives, scouts, and coaches to rank the top 10 running backs in the NFL.
Robinson came in No.4 behind Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s probably no coincidence that those same three running backs are the only players to finish ahead of Robinson in yards from scrimmage in 2024. Last year, he was ranked as the sixth-best back in the NFL.
In ESPN’s conducted poll, Robinson got at least one first-place vote, and quite unbelievably was left completely off of one top-10 ballot. We’ll chalk that up to some sort of senior moment from an aging AFC league executive who hasn’t watched Robinson.
Or maybe that particular ballot came out of Detroit.
“Robinson was voted among the top three on half the running back ballots cast for these rankings, but fell just short of Gibbs,” Fowler wrote.
Robinson had a stellar season in 2024, compiling 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 14 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was 4th in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
"Size, speed, acceleration, pass game, value, breaks tackles, can hit home runs," an unnamed NFL coordinator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. "He's a nightmare to prepare for."
Robinson truly can do it all. Since entering the league in 2023, Pro Football Focus (PFF) credits him with the most missed tackles forced in the league with 157.
Robinson also contributes via the passing game. He had 431 receiving yards (5th amongst running backs) and 61 receptions (3rd amongst running backs) in 2024.
In fact, Robinson is one of just three players in NFL history to record 2,400 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a player’s first two seasons. The other two are Hall of Fame running backs Edgerrin James and LaDanian Tomlinson.
The running back became cool again in 2024, and no one is still questioning the wisdom of selecting Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in 2023. He’s already considered a top-5 back by NFL personnel, and with more room to work in 2025, there’s still room to grow.