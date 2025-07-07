Watch: NFL Network Calls Bijan Robinson 'Human Joystick', Video, Stats Back It Up
The Atlanta Falcons bucked conventional wisdom when they selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN’s analytics analyst Seth Walder went as far as saying taking a running back in the top 10 was inexcusable.
He was the first running back taken off the board, with Walder’s colleague, Bill Barnwell, stating Robinson was one of the best running backs to come out of college in recent memory.
Well, with the benefit of two years of hindsight, Barnwell is looking better and better. Entering his third NFL season, the explosive running back continues to live up to the lofty expectations, while also silencing the likes of Walder and draft-day critics who questioned drafting a running back so high.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) shared a graphic that shows Bijan Robinson as second in the NFL with 94 runs of 10 or more yards since entering the NFL in 2023.
Robinson had a 92.8 PFF grade in 2024, the second-best out of 47 qualifying halfbacks. He received a 92.8 rushing grade as well, also the second-best of all the running backs. This is a significant increase from the 69.1 overall grade he received in 2023 during his rookie season.
Robinson has also dominated in another stat since entering the league: missed tackles forced. Robinson has forced 157 missed tackles in his two years in the league, the most by any player in the league during that span.
The NFL’s official X account posted a highlight reel of him snapping ankles and captioned it “human joystick.”
Robinson had a stellar season in 2024, compiling 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 14 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was 4th in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season.
Robinson is a true threat to break a tackle from anywhere, and the numbers certainly back it up. He has done this the past two seasons while facing stacked defenses unafraid of the Falcons’ passing game getting behind him.
That should change this year with the strong-armed Michael Penix Jr. behind center. Robinson having more space to operate is the stuff of nightmares for opposing defenders, and should equate to more big plays for Robinson.