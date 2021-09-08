Falcons Bring Back a Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday night that they have re-signed running back Qadree Ollison to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Sam Jones was released from the practice squad.

Ollison was cut from the 53-man roster last week to make room for running back Wayne Gallman. Gallman played at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. before starring at Clemson and being drafted by the New York Giants in 2017. Gallman led the Giants in rushing last season with 682 yards.

Head coach Arthur Smith alluded to the fact on Monday that Ollison's time with the Falcons might not be over, but Gallman's work on special teams gave him the nod.

"It's obviously not the end of the road for Qadree," said Smith on Monday. "Wayne was a guy we thought we want to want to bring in here that maybe can add something for us, certainly out of the backfield, or more importantly on fourth down."

"So that was a big, big part of it. Not to say that he won't at some point get carries, and not to say that you can't put somebody up on practice squad that can play here on this Sunday so all the options on the table. That was part of the reason we want to bring Gallman in here."

Ollison was Atlanta's fifth-round draft pick in 2019. He played in eight games his rookie season and finished with 22 carries for 50 yards and four touchdowns. He only had one rushing attempt in 2020.

Jones was the odd man out on the practice squad once Gallman was re-signed. Jones was originally a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He appeared in five games as a rookie with Denver but hasn't played in a regular season game since.

The Falcons open their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.