Browns 19, Falcons 13: Recap & Highlights

Arthur Smith again elected to sit a lot of Atlanta Falcons starters in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. Predictably, the offense struggled to move the ball without quarterback Matt Ryan, and the defense was torched for more than 250 yards in the first half.

In the end, Cleveland beat Atlanta, 19-13, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to close the exhibition slate.

While new backup quarterback Josh Rosen provided a spark for the Atlanta offense in the second half, the Falcons finished the preseason 0-3. They were outscored 79-33.

With without Ryan behind center, the night started well for the Falcons. The defense made a fourth-down stop on its first defensive possession. Atlanta backup quarterback Feleipe Franks, rolling out of the pocket, found first-round pick Kyle Pitts for a 27-yard gain on the offense's first play from scrimmage.

But Pitts didn't get another touch. Just as with Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Mike Davis didn't play. Without the stars, Franks was more efficient than his previous two performances this preseason, going 5 of 8 for 66 yards, but he took two sacks on third down and led the offense to just three points in a half.

Even though he only had one catch, Pitts led the Falcons in yards from scrimmage in the first half.

Rosen replaced Franks to begin the third quarter and played the entire second half. Rosen and wide receiver Juwan Green showcased some good chemistry, connecting on two 20-plus yard passes in the third quarter and a touchdown in the fourth.

Rosen went 8 of 16 for 111 yards. He orchestrated Atlanta's only touchdown drive of the night.

Other than two fourth-down stops, the Falcons defense didn't show much. The unit allowed 253 yards and 19 first downs in the first half. Baker Mayfield completed 6 of 10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons defense fared better against third-string quarterback Kyle Lauletta, intercepting him twice. Still, the Falcons yielded 445 yards and 6.1 yards per play for the game.

Browns 7, Falcons 0 4:38 1st Quarter

The Falcons defense managed to stop the Browns in the red zone and force an incompletion on fourth down for a turnover on downs to begin the game.

But on the second drive, the Browns drove 75 yards in just six plays to open the scoring. Mayfield completed four passes for 70 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to KhaDarel Hodge.

The play was reviewed because Hodge's knee made contact with the ground prior to him reaching the goal line, but the closest Falcons defender did not touch him and the ruling of touchdown stood.

Hodge caught two passes for 42 yards on the drive. Running back D'Ernest Johnson started the possession with a 23-yard screen pass, which badly burned the over-pursuing Falcons defense. Johnson posted 38 yards from scrimmage on the scoring drive.

Browns 7, Falcons 3 12:31 2nd Quarter

Franks and the Falcons offense responded with a 14-play drive that ate up more than seven minutes on the game clock, but Atlanta settled for a field goal.

On third-and-5 at the Cleveland 19, Franks took a sack. Franks had a pocket for a brief moment on the drop back, but it quickly collapsed, especially up the middle, where Cameron Malveaux beat the Falcons left guard to record the sack.

Franks did seem more comfortable in the offense overall on the drive. He completed a 21-yard pass on fourth-and-1 to Chris Rowland. Franks also attempted a deep pass into the end zone to Olamide Zaccheaus from the Browns 39-yard line, but it fell incomplete.

Qadree Ollison broke into the running back rotation on the drive. He rushed for a first down on third-and-4 and had two other touches for eight yards.

Browns 10, Falcons 3 2:56 2nd Quarter

After Franks took another sack on third down, the Falcons punted from their own 4-yard line. The Browns started the ensuing drive on the Atlanta 41-yard line.

Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum was a inaccurate on the drive, missing easy throws and completing only 3 of 6 passes. But one of them was a 10-yard gain to Jordan Franks to keep the march alive.

Cleveland would settle for Chase McLaughlin's 32-yard field goal to extend the lead.

Browns 13, Falcons 3 9:41 3rd Quarter

After a fumbled Rosen snap, the Browns started their first drive of the second half at the Falcons 38. Lauletta completed his first two passes, including a 14-yard throw to Davion Davis that moved the Browns to the Falcons 12.

But Lauletta's next two attempts missed the mark. McLaughlin made a 28-yard field goal.

Browns 13, Falcons 10 11:39 4th Quarter

The Falcons intercepted Lauletta on back-to-back drives but didn't start on offense after the first pick because Kobe Jones fumbled on his interception return. But after Dwayne Johnson's pick, Rosen drove the Falcons 52 yards on seven plays to score Atlanta's first and only touchdown.

Rosen found his favorite target, Juwan Green, for a 7-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. Rosen threw for 23 yards and ran for eight on the drive.

D'Onta Foreman helped Atlanta's cause with an 18-yard run down the sideline. Foreman had three carries on the possession.

Browns 19, Falcons 10 1:57 4th Quarter

After sacking Rosen on fourth down, the Browns took over at the Falcons 41. Lauletta capped off this night with a 10-yard touchdown to Davion Davis.

Cornerback Darren Hall was in coverage for the Falcons, but he didn't turn around to defend the pass in the corner of the end zone.

McLaughlin missed the extra point, but Cleveland's touchdown left the Falcons behind by two possessions with less than two minutes to play.

The attention now turns to the games that count. The Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener Sept. 12.