Atlanta Falcons Release Uniform Plan for 2025
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have officially released their plan for jersey colors coming into the 2025 NFL season.
Their standard home black jerseys or white away jerseys will be worn in all but three games this season. The popular throwback uniforms with the red helmets will make their return for three of the team’s five prime-time games: October 13 against the Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football), December 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday Night Football), and December 29 against the Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football).
In 2024, the Falcons went 3-0 when sporting their throwback uniforms. They beat the New Orleans Saints (26-24) in Week 4, the Buccaneers (36-30 in OT) in Week 5, and the New York Giants (34-7) in Week 16. They will look to repeat their success in the popular fit in 2025.
The new season is just over a week away. Their first matchup will be at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 7, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The full schedule for the Falcons’ 2025 uniforms can be found below, so plan accordingly.
- Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Black
- Week 2: Sept. 14 @ Minnesota Vikings — White
- Week 3: Sept. 21 @ Carolina Panthers — White
- Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Washington Commanders — Black
- Week 5 — Bye
- Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills — Throwback
- Week 7: Oct. 19 @ San Francisco 49ers — White
- Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Miami Dolphins — Black
- Week 9: Nov. 2 @ New England Patriots— White
- Week 10: Nov. 9 @ Indianapolis Colts — White
- Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers — Black
- Week 12: Nov. 23 @ New Orleans Saints — White
- Week 13: Nov. 30 @ New York Jets — White
- Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks — Black
- Week 15: Dec. 11 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Throwback
- Week 16: Dec. 21 @ Arizona Cardinals — Black
- Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Rams — Throwback
- Week 18: EITHER Jan. 3/4 vs. New Orleans Saints — Black