Falcons Remain Hopeful About Jake Matthews After Injury
Jake Matthews has been a steady and reliable anchor for the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line at left tackle. Hailed as an “ironman,” the veteran tackle has not missed a game since 2014, and has made 184 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the NFL. In the Falcons' 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Bowl tackle had to leave the game right before halftime with an ankle injury and would not return.
Head coach Raheem Morris did not have an update on Matthews after the game, but did have news to share on Tuesday morning.
“I feel really positive about him and what happened,” Morris said. Matthews is considered day-to-day with his ankle injury.
In four and a half games this season, Matthews has given up just two quarterback hits and one sack, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He has not let quarterback Michael Penix Jr. be touched since Week 2, when he gave up his lone sack of the season. In the last two and a half games of football, he has given up only five total pressures, no easy task going against the Bills and Commanders, who are both top 10 in the NFL in sacks.
Michael Jerrell filled in for Matthews during the second half on Monday night. Jerrell was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick. The second-year tackle gave up four pressures, a sack, and a quarterback hit in 34 snaps. Jerrell received a 24.2 offense grade, a 10.0 pass blocking grade and a 29.1 run blocking grade. The Falcons will hope to have Matthews back for Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Falcons have already lost an offensive lineman for the season. Right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a lower leg injury during practice, and on Aug. 26, he was placed on the injured reserve. While Wilkinson has filled in for McGary, Atlanta would not want to be down to backups at both tackle positions ahead of another primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.
“We know who he is,” Morris said Tuesday morning. “We know that he doesn’t miss something. We’ll just have to see.”
For a player who has built his reputation on reliability, Matthews’ status will be closely watched as the Falcons prepare for another marquee matchup in Week 7. For now, the veteran left tackle has been given a “day-to-day” designation.