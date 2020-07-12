Falcon Report
Should You Avoid Atlanta Falcons Players In Your 2020 Fantasy Leagues?

Dave Holcomb

In short, no -- fantasy owners should not avoid Atlanta Falcons players altogether in 2020 fantasy football leagues. Rather than crossing a guy off the draft board, a good owner will always calculate the risk-reward with each player and thus decide at which point they feel most comfortable selecting a player that comes with some risk.

When it comes to the Falcons weapons in fantasy leagues this fall, that's what every winning owner will do.

According to Pro Football Focus' new "Strength of Schedule" tool, the Falcons do not face a favorable fantasy matchup until they play the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. That means it may be a month into the season until the Falcons stars deliver a "star-worthy" fantasy performance.

Strength of schedule is certainly an important factor for fantasy owners, and the new Pro Football Focus tool looks to be a great asset to use this season. However, fantasy football championships are not won in September. The schedule will get a little easier for Matt Ryan and company at the end of October when they play the Lions and the Panthers for a second time on back-to-back weeks. The Falcons also have the Raiders, Chargers and Buccaneers twice after Thanksgiving.

Tampa Bay had a lethal pass rush and finished first in run defense last season, but against the pass, the Buccaneers were third-to-last in yards allowed. Everything can change by October anyway with injuries and everything else that could happen, especially this offseason during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It would be silly to rule out drafting any Falcons players because of a tough September slate, but definitely don't overlook Atlanta's September schedule either. As is always the case in fantasy football, draft to have depth up and down the lineup in order to have options and be able to sit the Falcons players early in the season.

