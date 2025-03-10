Report: Falcons 'Think They Have a Shot' at Re-Signing C Drew Dalman
Perhaps center Drew Dalman's time with the Atlanta Falcons isn't quite over.
Dalman, who's an unrestricted free agent, can officially start talking to new teams at noon Monday, when the NFL's legal tampering period opens. The Chicago Bears have routinely been mentioned as one of the favorites for Dalman.
But according to Bleacher Report insider James Palmer, it's not a foregone conclusion that Dalman, a starter in 40 consecutive appearances, will depart Atlanta this spring.
"I wouldn't be shocked if the Falcons find a way to keep Drew Dalman," Palmer tweeted Sunday night. "He obviously has a really strong market, but Atlanta thinks they have a shot at keeping him. Let's see if they can make it happen."
Drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Dalman played in 57 games over the past four seasons. He missed eight games due to an ankle injury in 2024 and three others with another ankle injury in 2023.
Dalman spent his rookie season as Atlanta's backup center, though he played in every game on special teams. He beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting job in 2022 and played all 1,051 snaps offensively. Dalman started all 14 games played in 2023 and all nine appearances in 2024.
He earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers. Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.
Dalman declined to discuss his future on locker cleanout day Jan. 6, dubbing it a personal and team-related matter. He did, however, say his four-year run in Atlanta was an "amazing experience, and I hope it continues and all that."
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot briefly addressed Dalman’s impending free agency during his press conference Feb. 25 at the NFL combine.
"We know he's a really good player," Fontenot said. "He's been a big part of our offensive line for a long time, but like Drew or any other unrestricted free agent, we have to have those conversations internally."
So, what's next for Dalman? The answer will come soon, as free agency officially starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday -- and there is, evidently, a higher-than-believed chance he returns to Atlanta.